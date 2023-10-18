Hampton frustrated with loss

It didn't take much to realize that University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff Coach Alonzo Hampton wasn't at all pleased with the Golden Lions' overall play in their game last week against Mississippi Valley State.

The tone in his voice spoke volumes when he recently revisited what went wrong during his team's 42-17 loss to the Delta Devils.

"Obviously, a disappointing performance by our football team," Hampton said. "I thought going into the game that we had a good game plan, and we just didn't execute it. We give [Mississippi Valley State] credit, they won the game.

"Now we've just got to bounce back and get ready for the next game."

That next game is Saturday against Alcorn State, which has won four Southwestern Athletic Conference titles since 2014, for what will be the Golden Lions' homecoming. But this week's annual event couldn't go any worse for UAPB (1-5, 0-3) than it did during Mississippi Valley State's homecoming.

The Golden Lions never got into a groove offensively despite rushing for a season-high 234 yards, and they misfired on several scoring opportunities whenever they moved deep inside Delta Devils' territory -- an aspect that has plagued them for much of the season.

"Take the first drive down the field, and we miss a field goal," Hampton said. "We've done that the last couple of weeks. We were in the red zone three times in the first quarter and went 1 for 3 on field goals, just couldn't punch the ball in. So that's frustrating. And then we go in at half down 14-3, we come back out, get a stop and we score to make it 14-10.

"Then they're driving, we punch the ball out with an opportunity to fall on [ball], and we don't. Two plays later, we lose leverage and they score. Then they kick the ball off, and we throw an interception for a pick-six. So it's frustrating."

Those woes essentially put even more pressure on UAPB's defense, which had a tough time slowing down Mississippi Valley State once its offense got going. The Delta Devils had been outscored 166-50 in their first five games, all losses. But against UAPB, they were eight points shy of equaling their point total for the season. Mississippi Valley State also had a season-high 414 yards of offense, which shattered their previous best of 296 that occurred in its opener against Central (Ohio) State.

But UAPB's first-year coach has never been one to shield himself or any of his previous teams at any level from any kind of adversity. He's previously said that in order for the Golden Lions to consistently compete atop SWAC, they've got to occasionally endure some growing pains.

Those aches were more than evident against the Delta Devils.

"But again, when you're building a program, it's part of it," Hampton said. "It's part of the process, got to be able to persevere. Like I told the players, no man puts his hand to the plow, and turn around and looks back. You're not going to be fit to win these games."

Unsettled at QB

The quarterback position may be up for grabs for the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff.

Jalen Macon had started four of the prior five games for the Golden Lions, but backups Chancellor Edwards and Mekhi Hagens all took snaps last week in the loss at Mississippi Valley State.

Macon went 7 of 15 for 50 yards, while Hagens -- who started the season opener against Tulsa -- was 2 of 2 for 37 yards. Edwards seemed to have more success than anyone after finishing 9 of 11 for 72 yards with 2 touchdowns and 1 interception. UAPB Coach Alonzo Hampton mentioned that at this point, who fares the best leading up to Saturday's game against Alcorn State will likely trot out first.

"The guy that practices the best," he said. "I said it before I took the job, in this league if you don't have a quarterback, you're not going to have a chance to win the game. Obviously, we've got a revolving door right now, and that's kind of where we're at.

"We've played all three of them, and Jalen at times has done some good things, Mekhi he can do some things. We just need those guys. ... they're young, but they've got to mature a little faster. They've got to take the game more serious, they've got to lead the football team, and they've got to make the checks when something breaks down."

Braves on the way

The tests just keep on coming for the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff.

UAPB will face the second of three straight opponents from Mississippi this weekend when perennial Southwestern Athletic Conference power Alcorn State (3-3, 2-1) rolls into Simmons Bank Field on Saturday.

The Braves have won six of the past nine SWAC West division titles and beaten the Golden Lions in back-to-back seasons, including escaping Pine Bluff with a 39-38 win in 2021 after rallying from a 26-7 second-half deficit. This year, they haven't been as overpowering as in year's past, but that doesn't diminish what Alcorn State has done or looked like thus far. In fact, UAPB Coach Alonzo Hampton said the Braves take on the appearance of a Power 5 team instead of a SWAC program.

Also, Alcorn State may be finding its footing at just the right time.

Since dropping a 23-20 decision to Prairie View A&M on Sept. 23, the Braves have won two games in a row to move within a half-game of first place in the division. After its matchup with UAPB, Alcorn State will play three of their final four games inside their home state, too.

"That football team over there, they're well-coached on both sides of the football and special teams wise," Hampton said. "As I told our coaching staff and I told our players, we're playing the best football team that we've seen up to this point."

Soph shines

Running back Kierstan Rogers didn't log his first carry of the season until nearly three weeks ago when the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff lost 27-0 to Southern.

Last week, the sophomore looked like he may become an integral part of the Golden Lions' plans going forward after a breakout outing against Mississippi Valley State.

Rogers ran 10 times for 108 yards to spearhead UAPB's run game, which finished with 234 yards total. He had a 55-yard run in the game as well. Prior to that, he'd rushed for a team-high 49 yards on six carries during the loss to Southern.

The Alabama native's ascension has been a boost to a Golden Lions' backfield that has seen two of its top running backs -- Johness Davis and Michael Jamerson -- miss time because of injury.