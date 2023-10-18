Hundreds die in Gaza strike

KHAN YOUNIS, Gaza Strip -- A major blast rocked a Gaza City hospital packed with wounded people and other Palestinians seeking shelter Tuesday, killing hundreds of people, the Hamas-run Health Ministry said. Hamas blamed an Israeli airstrike, while the Israeli military said the hospital was hit by a rocket misfired by Palestinian militants.

Also on Tuesday, Jordan's foreign minister told state-run television that Jordan has canceled the four-way summit scheduled for today with U.S. President Joe Biden and other leaders.

The health ministry said at least 500 people had been killed. Video footage from the hospital confirmed by The Associated Press showed fire engulfing the building and the hospital's grounds strewn with torn bodies, many of them children. Around them in the grass were blankets, school backpacks and other belongings.

The carnage came as the United States continued to try to persuade Israel to allow the delivery of supplies to desperate civilians, aid groups and hospitals in the tiny Gaza Strip, which has been under a complete siege since Hamas' deadly rampage in southern Israel last week.

Hundreds of Palestinians had taken refuge in al-Ahli and other hospitals in Gaza City in recent days, hoping they would be spared bombardment after Israel ordered all residents of the city and surrounding areas to evacuate to the southern Gaza Strip.

Hamas called Tuesday's hospital strike "a horrific massacre," saying it was caused by an Israeli strike.

The Israeli military, however, said Palestinian militants had fired a barrage of rockets near the hospital at the time. "Intelligence from multiple sources we have in our hands indicates that Islamic Jihad is responsible for the failed rocket launch," it said.

Ambulances and private cars rushed about 350 casualties from the al-Ahli blast to Gaza City's main hospital, al-Shifa, already overwhelmed with wounded people from other strikes, said its director, Mohammed Abu Selmia. The wounded, many screaming in pain, were lain on bloody floors.

"We are squeezing five beds into a single tiny room. We need equipment, we need medicine, we need beds, we need anesthesia, we need everything," Abu Selmia said, warning that the fuel supply for the hospital's generators will run out today. "I think Gaza's medical sector will collapse within hours."





Before the al-Alhi Hospital deaths, Israeli strikes on Gaza killed at least 2,778 people and wounded 9,700, according to the Gaza Health Ministry. Nearly two-thirds of those killed were children, a ministry official said. Another 1,200 people across Gaza are believed to be buried under the rubble, health authorities said.

Hamas' Oct. 7 attack in southern Israel killed more than 1,400 people, mostly civilians, and took about 200 captive into Gaza. Hamas militants in Gaza have launched rockets every day since, aiming at cities across Israel.

In protest over the purported airstrike, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas canceled his participation in what would have been today's meeting with Biden, Jordan's King Abdullah II and Egypt's president to discuss the war. Abbas' Palestinian Authority runs parts of the West Bank.

Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi said the summit had been postponed. No reason was immediately given.

Safadi told al-Mamlaka TV that the war between Israel and Hamas was "pushing the region to the brink."

SPREADING PROTESTS

Hundreds of Palestinians flooded the streets of major West Bank cities including Ramallah, the seat of the Palestinian Authority, where protesters hurled stones at Palestinian security forces who fired back with stun grenades. Hundreds of people joined protests that broke out in Beirut and Amman, where an angry crowd gathered outside the Israeli Embassy.

With tens of thousands of troops massed along the border, Israel has been expected to launch a ground invasion into Gaza, but plans remained uncertain.

"We are preparing for the next stages of war," military spokesman Lt. Col. Richard Hecht said. "We haven't said what they will be. Everybody's talking about a ground offensive. It might be something different."

Throughout the day Tuesday, airstrikes killed dozens of civilians and at least one senior Hamas figure in the southern half of the Gaza Strip, where the Israeli military had told Palestinians to evacuate to. An Associated Press reporter saw around 50 bodies brought to Nasser Hospital after strikes in the southern city of Khan Younis.

Shelling from Israeli tanks hit a U.N. school in central Gaza where 4,000 Palestinians had taken refuge, killing six people and wounding dozens, the United Nations Palestinian refugee agency said. At least 24 U.N. installations have been hit in the past week, killing at least 14 members of the agency's staff.

MILITANT LEADER KILLED

A barrage of strikes crashed into the Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza, leveling an entire block of homes and causing dozens of casualties among families inside, residents said. Among those killed was one of Hamas' top military commanders, Ayman Nofal, the group's military wing said. He is the most high-profile militant known to have been killed so far in the war.

Nofal, formerly the intelligence chief of Hamas' armed wing, was in charge of Hamas militant activities in the central Gaza Strip, including coordinating activities with other militant groups.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sought to put the blame on Hamas for Israel's retaliatory attacks and the rising civilian casualties in Gaza. "Not only is it targeting and murdering civilians with unprecedented savagery, it's hiding behind civilians," he said.

In Gaza City, Israeli airstrikes also hit the home of Hamas' top political official, Ismail Haniyeh, killing at least 14 people. Haniyeh is based in Doha, Qatar, but his family lives in Gaza City. The Hamas media office did not immediately identify those killed.

Israel evacuated towns near its northern border with Lebanon, where the military has exchanged fire repeatedly with Hezbollah militants.

Israel said it killed four militants wearing explosive vests who were attempting to cross into the country from Lebanon on Tuesday morning. No group immediately claimed responsibility.

With Israel barring entry of water, fuel and food into Gaza since Hamas' brutal surprise attack last week, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken secured an agreement Monday with Netanyahu to discuss the creation of a mechanism for delivering aid to the territory's 2.3 million people.

Still, as of late Tuesday, there was no deal in place. A top Israeli official said Tuesday that his country was demanding guarantees that Hamas militants would not seize any aid deliveries. Tzahi Hanegbi, head of Israel's National Security Council, suggested that the entry of aid also depended on the return of hostages held by Hamas.

"The return of the hostages, which is sacred in our eyes, is a key component in any humanitarian efforts," he told reporters without elaborating.

More than 1 million Palestinians have fled their homes -- roughly half of Gaza's population -- and 60% are now in the approximately 8-mile-long area south of the evacuation zone, the U.N. said.

Aid workers warned that the territory was near complete collapse. Hospitals were on the verge of losing electricity, threatening the lives of thousands of patients, and hundreds of thousands of people searched for bread and water.

The U.N. agency for Palestinians said more than 400,000 displaced people are crowded into schools and other facilities in the south with little food or water.

Israel opened a water line into the south for three hours that benefited only 14% of Gaza's population, the U.N. said.

At the Rafah crossing, Gaza's only connection to Egypt, truckloads of aid were waiting to enter. The World Food Program said it had more than 300 tons of food waiting to cross into Gaza. Civilians with foreign citizenship -- many of them Palestinians with dual nationalities -- also waited in Rafah, desperate to get out.

Repeated reports that an opening was imminent have proven false as negotiations continued to grind on, including the U.S., Israel and Egypt.

A senior Egyptian official called it a "very tough, complicated back-and-forth process" and said talks were over deliveries through Rafah and Israel's Karam Shalom crossing to Gaza. He said Israel was insisting on searching all aid and wants to "ensure that such aid won't benefit Hamas." He said Egypt proposed that the U.N. oversee the whole process, including inside Gaza. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not allowed to brief the press on the talks.

Officials for Hamas and Israel cast doubt on an immediate opening, saying they were unaware of an agreement.

BIDEN'S MISSION

Biden, who is scheduled to visit Israel today, in part aims to prevent the war from sparking a broader regional conflict. The high-stakes presidential trip is emblematic of Biden's belief that the United States should not turn back from its central role on the global stage and his faith that personal diplomacy can play a decisive role.

"This is how Joe Biden believes politics works and history is made," said Jon Alterman, a senior vice president at the Center for Strategic and International Studies who worked on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee while Biden was a member.

Biden's travels will be rife with security concerns, and visits by other U.S. officials have been disrupted by rocket launches into Israel. Additional Israeli airstrikes in Gaza could also prompt more condemnation at a time when Biden is intending to demonstrate solidarity with the United States' closest ally in the region.

"There's a lot that can go wrong on this trip," Alterman said.

In the U.S., Biden has won rare praise from Republicans over his leadership on Israel, but prospects for providing additional aid are uncertain. The administration has said it would ask for more than $2 billion in aid for Israel and Ukraine, though House Republicans remain in disarray.

Still, Biden is committed to Ukraine and Israel.

"We're the United States of America, for God's sake, the most powerful nation in the history of the world," he said this week on CBS' "60 Minutes" when asked whether the wars in Israel and Ukraine were more than the U.S. can take on at once. "We have the capacity to do this and we have an obligation to. ... And if we don't, who does?"

Information for this article was contributed by Amy Teibel, Abby Sewell, Samy Magdy, Jack Jeffrey, Josh Boak, Josef Federman and Ashraf Sweilam of The Associated Press.

