Hutchinson III’s criminal case resolved with eight days in jail, probation

BENTONVILLE -- A son of former Gov. Asa Hutchinson must spend eight days in the Benton County jail after pleading guilty to drug and drunken driving charges.

William Asa Hutchison III, 47, pleaded guilty Tuesday to possession of a controlled substance and second offense driving while intoxicated. The plea was under an agreement reached by Shane Wilkinson, Hutchinson's attorney, and Seth Segovia, deputy prosecutor.

"We were very happy with the result, and I'll commend the Benton County prosecutor's office for treating him just like everyone else," Wilkinson said. "It doesn't always work that way. I've represented a lot of notable clients and, contrary to popular belief, there's very rarely an upside to being notable."

Hutchinson's arrest stems from a traffic stop Jan. 16.

According to a probable cause affidavit, a Benton County sheriff's deputy saw a vehicle headed west on Southwest 14th Street and traveling 71 mph in a 45 mph zone.

The deputy stopped the vehicle on Been Road, and Hutchinson was identified as the driver. The deputy described Hutchinson's eyes as bloodshot and watery and said he smelled alcohol on Hutchinson's breath.

The deputy did field sobriety tests and believed Hutchinson was under the influence of alcohol to such a degree his reactions, motor skills and judgment were substantially altered.

The deputy searched Hutchinson and found a clear plastic bag with a white, powdery substance in his right jacket pocket that later tested positive for cocaine. The deputy also found a gun in Hutchinson's car, according to court documents.

He was accused of possessing a usable amount, but less than 2 grams, of cocaine, a schedule II controlled substance, according to court documents.

Benton County Circuit Judge Brad Karren accepted the plea agreement and Hutchinson's guilty plea.

Hutchinson was placed on unsupervised probation for three years with Act 346, which means the conviction will be expunged if he successfully completes his probation.

Hutchinson, who already has served two days in jail, was sentenced to another eight days in jail for the driving while intoxicated charge. He will turn himself in on Friday to begin serving the sentence.

He was ordered to be evaluated at Ozark Guidance or a similar facility for alcohol and substance abuse issues.

Hutchinson was also arrested in connection with simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, but prosecutors didn't file the formal charge against him.