Gunnar Williams (left) and other eighth-grade students from Lavaca Middle School practice using power drills at a station hosted by Nabholz Construction on Tuesday during the at the Peak Innovation Center in Fort Smith. The annual two-day event saw eighth-grade students from schools around the River Valley learn about career opportunities from dozens of area companies and organizations in a diversity of fields, including construction, engineering, manufacturing, health sciences and more. Visit rivervalleydemocratgazette.com/photo for today's photo gallery.

(River Valley Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)

Gunnar Williams (right), Chase Kilbreath and other eighth-grade students from Lavaca Middle School practice using power drills at a station hosted by Nabholz Construction, Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2023, during the iCan Career Expo at the Peak Innovation Center in Fort Smith. The annual two-day event saw eighth-grade students from schools around the River Valley learn about career opportunities from dozens of area companies and organizations in a diversity of fields, including construction, engineering, manufacturing, health sciences and more. Visit rivervalleydemocratgazette.com/photo for today's photo gallery. (River Valley Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)

Layton Parnell (right), an eighth-grade student from Northridge Middle School, participates in a timed torquing competition led by Mitch Jansen (left) and Amber Forst with Rheem Manufacturing Company, Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2023, during the iCan Career Expo at the Peak Innovation Center in Fort Smith. The annual two-day event saw eighth-grade students from schools around the River Valley learn about career opportunities from dozens of area companies and organizations in a diversity of fields, including construction, engineering, manufacturing, health sciences and more. Visit rivervalleydemocratgazette.com/photo for today's photo gallery. (River Valley Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)

