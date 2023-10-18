Joshua Pleasnick, 43, was charged with a misdemeanor -- carrying a firearm in a public building -- after taking a loaded handgun and later a semi-automatic rifle to the Wisconsin Capitol, demanding to see Gov. Tony Evers.

Jay Rosado-Rosario, 29, and Jose Galarza, 31, are accused of being accessories to murder after the fact in connection with a shooting in Holyoke, Mass., during which a pregnant woman on a bus was shot and delivered a baby that later died.

Jeffrey Arista, 32, Jonathan Arista, 29, and Raymond Gomez, face federal charges after prosecutors say they kidnapped the wrong man at gunpoint in Plantation, Fla., threatened him with an electric drill and firearm and waterboarded him.

Tou Sue Vang, 32, and Andrew Vang, 28, along with their mother, Monica Moua, 58, pleaded guilty to conspiracy for their role in "a national network of thieves, dealers, and processors" who provided the stolen auto anti-smog devices to a metal refinery for more than $600 million, according to a statement from the U.S. attorney's office.

Steve Buyer, former U.S. congressman of Indiana, cannot defer his surrender to serve nearly two years in federal prison for insider trading because prosecutors presented "compelling testimony and documentary evidence," Judge Richard Berman ruled.

Kari Lake, former Arizona gubernatorial candidate, had her lawsuit challenging use of electronic voting machines tossed out, as the 9th U.S. Circuit Court ruled that her claims didn't show "a plausible inference that their individual votes in future elections will be adversely affected by the use of electronic tabulation."

Jason Williams, New Orleans district attorney, was helping his 78-year-old mother into a car when two suspects stole the car, authorities said.

Caleb Rogers, 35, a Las Vegas police officer who has been on unpaid suspension in a solo jail cell for nearly two years, was sentenced to 12 years in federal prison for stealing nearly $165,000 in a trio of casino heists, including one in which he was found guilty of brandishing a department-issued weapon.

Ryan Kelley, 42, a former Republican candidate for Michigan governor, was sentenced to two months in federal prison for joining a mob's Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.