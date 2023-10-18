Law prompts increase in naloxone

The number of Arkansans covered by Medicaid or private insurance who filled a prescription for naloxone increased 340% following the passage of a law requiring an anti-overdose drug to be prescribed to patients receiving high doses of opioids, according to an analysis by the Arkansas Center for Health Improvement.

According to the center, 21,583 Medicaid or private health plan enrollees were prescribed naloxone in the fiscal year that ended June 30, 2022, up from 4,909 a year earlier.

Similarly, the number of those enrollees' prescription fills for naloxone grew from 5,575 in fiscal 2021 to 25,987 in fiscal 2022.

Act 651 of 2021 requires naloxone or another anti-overdose drug to be prescribed in certain situations, including when opioids are prescribed to a patient at a dosage of 50 or more morphine milligram equivalents -- the equivalent of about 10 5-milligram hydrocodone tablets -- per day.

"It's crucial to get naloxone in the hands of people who have high dose prescriptions, even though they may not be at risk themselves they may have children or family members around who might mistakenly take too many," Craig Wilson, health policy director at the Center for Health Improvement said.

Act 651 also requires naloxone to be prescribed when benzodiazepine is prescribed at the same time as an opioid or when an opioid is prescribed to a patient with a history of opioid use disorder or overdosing on drugs.

Over the past few years, Wilson said, Arkansas' efforts to raise awareness of naloxone contributed to a slight increase in prescriptions filled, but it was "marginal" compared to the recent jump.

"That's the difference between the soft touch approach with education and awareness or incentivizing versus a requirement for medical professionals," he said.

He said the center's analysis only accounts for naloxone prescriptions that have been filled, and he suspects most patients are not filling their naloxone prescription every time they fill their opioid prescription.

"Naloxone has a shelf life that extends well beyond the time that a patient would get their next opioid prescription, so they would probably forgo getting another prescription every time," he said.

In 2021, Arkansas had 637 deaths from drug overdoses, including 386 from opioids, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation.

"One of the things that is critical is that naloxone is a harm reduction drug. It's there to save lives, and it's part of a spectrum of efforts to combat this issue, from the prevention on the front end to treatment to harm reduction to recovery support," Wilson said.

A state law passed in 2017 authorized pharmacists to dispense naloxone to patients under a state protocol without the patient having to first obtain a doctor's prescription.

However, the Center for Health Improvement's analysis found that prescription fills under the state protocol accounted for only 9.7% of the total naloxone prescription fills in fiscal 2022.

This year, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the first naloxone nasal sprays to be sold over the counter without a prescription.

The Center for Health Improvement analysis also found that the the number of Arkansans filling opioid prescriptions fell 35%, from 367,702 to 238,440, from 2017 to 2022.

"Our legislators, health care providers, and advocates are working hard to combat the devastating impacts of the opioid epidemic in communities across the state, and we continue to support their efforts," Dr. Joe Thompson, the center's president and CEO, said in a news release.

"The challenge before us remains significant, and there is more work to do to reduce the number of Arkansans dying from opioid overdoses."

Ly is a Report for America Corps member.