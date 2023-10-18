Legislative panel OKs request for $25M in federal funds to help educate nurses, $16.3M for emergency assistance to 4 hospitals

A legislative panel on Tuesday endorsed the state Department of Commerce's request for $25 million in federal American Rescue Plan funds to help educate more nurses in Arkansas, and the state Department of Human Services' request for a total of $16.3 million in federal American Rescue Plan funds to provide emergency assistance to four hospitals.

The four hospitals are Baxter Health, Fulton County Hospital, Arkansas Methodist Medical Center, and Howard Memorial Hospital.

The Legislative Council's Performance Evaluation and Expenditure Review Committee also advanced the state Department of Commerce's request for $3.8 million in federal American Rescue Plan funds to provide a grant to the city of Paris for a community center that will provide workforce and skills development training in the River Valley region.

The Legislative Council will consider these requests during its meeting Friday.

In March 2021, President Joe Biden signed the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act that is designed to help the United States recover from the economic and health effects of the covid-19 pandemic.

Arkansas was awarded $1.57 billion in American Rescue Plan state fiscal recovery funds, and the unallocated balance will decline to $332.4 million if the Legislative Council approves these latest requests on Friday, according to Scott Hardin, a spokesman for the state Department of Finance and Administration.

The state Department of Commerce's request for $25 million includes a $20.4 million request for the proposed Arkansas Linking Industry to Grow Nurses (ALIGN) Program.

The department said in its request the state will provide a two-to-one match for every dollar contributed to a college, technical or vocational college or university by a private health care partner through a grant program managed by the Office of Skills Development. The grants must be be aimed at "upskilling lower-level professionals, expanding nursing apprenticeships, increasing nursing educator recruitment/retention, expanding clinical rotations, increasing nursing program capacity where relevant, tuition reimbursement, equipment purchasing, simulation centers, etc."

The Commerce Department's request for $25 million includes a $4.6 million request for career center licensed practical nurse pathway development. Career centers provide high school juniors and seniors the opportunity to earn college credit while in school and only three of the 31 career centers in the state currently participate in the LPN Pathway Pilot Program, the department said.

"This investment would provide start-up funding to help expand Career Center LPN pathways, including equipment and capital investments," and expand the nursing pipeline, the department said in its funding request.

ASSISTANCE FOR HOSPITALS

The state Department of Human Services is requesting $4.58 million in American Rescue Plan funds that will be disbursed through the Arkansas Medicaid payment system to Baxter Health, state Department of Human Services Secretary Kristi Putnam said in a letter dated Aug. 30 to state Department of Finance and Administration Secretary Jim Hudson.

State Rep. Aaron Pilkington, R-Knoxville, questioned why Baxter Health needs $4.5 million in federal funds. Ron Peterson, president and chief executive officer for Baxter Health, said "every rural hospital in Arkansas and probably in America is struggling with financial difficulty.

"We sit in the middle of north-central Arkansas," he said. "We serve 11 counties. We have about 40 different locations. We are in the doughnut hole in that as we receive reimbursement we are probably the lowest reimbursed hospital in America."

Peterson said 80% to 85% of the people that Baxter Health serves are on Medicare and Medicaid, and the hospital probably operated at a operating margin of 1% to 2% prior to the covid-19 pandemic.

"We are struggling with those same issues that every other hospital is struggling with to make sure that we are trying to figure how to hit this inflation since covid with wages, with drug costs," he said. "With that cost structure shifting and having 80% of our payers [on] Medicare and Medicaid we can't obviously turn on the light switch and get reimbursement increases right away, so we are requesting these funds to help us get through that time as reimbursement catches up with the cost structure."

The Baxter Health hospital in Mountain Home has 268 licensed beds, according to a state consultant's report.

The state Department of Human Services is requesting $5 million in federal funds that will be dispersed through the Arkansas Medicaid payment system to Baxter Health for the management of Fulton County Hospital , Putnam said in a letter dated Aug. 30 to Hudson. Fulton County Hospital has 25 licensed beds, according to a state consultant's report.

Peterson said Baxter Health has been working with Fulton County Hospital to put that hospital in a position where it continues to serve patients.

"We are currently in a six-month management contract with Fulton County," he said. "Our goal is when our six-month contract ends in February ... is to merge them into Baxter Health and become part of Baxter Health."

The state Department of Human Services also is requesting $3.3 million in federal funds that will be disbursed through the Arkansas Medicaid payment system to Arkansas Methodist Medical Center, Putnam said in a letter dated Aug. 30 to Hudson. Arkansas Methodist Medical Center has 129 licensed beds in Paragould, according to a state consultant's report.

The department also seeks $3.44 million in federal funds that will be disbursed through the Arkansas Medicaid payment system to Howard Memorial Hospital, Putnam said in a letter dated Aug. 30 to Hudson. Howard Memorial Hospital has 20 licensed beds in Nashville, according to a state consultant's report.

The state Department of Commerce's request for $3.8 million in funds would provide a grant to Paris for a community center that will provide workforce and skills development training, the department said in its request for the funding. The Smith Community Campus project would provide improvement and perpetuation of current community pre-school education programs, enhanced community health care service programs, job services and workforce skills programs, and an expansion of community library facilities, the department said.

Arkansas Tech University is a partner in the regional project, said Cody Waits, director of the state Department of Commerce's Office of Skills Development.

RESTRICTED RESERVE FUNDS

The legislative panel advanced three requests totaling $10.2 million in restricted reserve funds, which include:

The state Department of Education's request for $6.56 million to allow Easterseals Academy to expand its facilities and programs for not only its current students, but also the 151 students on its wait list.

The Easterseals Academy has grown from 20 students to its maximum capacity of 74 students during the past five years, state Department of Education Chief Financial Officer Greg Rogers said in a letter dated Oct. 5 to Hudson.

"Every Arkansas family deserves access to the best possible school options for their children," he wrote. "Easterseals Arkansas is empowering students with disabilities to live, learn, work and play in their communities."

The Game and Fish Commission's request for $3.5 million to incentivize private landowners to undertake conservation practices for habitat improvements that increase and improve fish and wildlife populations across the state.

The commission "intends for this grant program to pilot the need for a Conservation Tax Credit or other state-level incentive for private lands conservation," commission Director Austin Booth wrote in a letter dated Sept. 11 to Hudson.

The commission would allot $1.2 million of the $3.5 million for feral hog trapping, $1 million for winter-flooded rice fields for waterfowl habitat, $700,000 for firebreak establishment and prescribed burning, $200,000 for upland hardwood and pine forest management, $100,000 for bank stabilization, $100,000 for invasive plant control, $100,000 for forest management on greentree reservoirs, $50,000 for private fishing access to private waters, and $50,000 for wetland habitat management, according to a handout on the conservation incentive program for 2024. The payment is capped at $10,000 per landowner, Booth said.

The state Department of Veterans Affairs' request for $202,000.

The North Little Rock Veterans Cemetery needs $112,000 to make improvements that are no longer covered by federal funds, and the improvements include the rise and realignment of monuments that will be necessary to pass federal inspection in March 2024, state Department of Veterans Affairs Secretary Kendall Penn said in a letter dated Sept. 6 to Hudson.

The department also is requesting $90,000 in one-time funds to cover the cost of information technology-related items such as laptops, computers, monitors, docking stations, etc., as well as upgrading office equipment, he said.

If the Legislative Council approves the three requests for restricted reserve funds Friday, the balance in the state's restricted reserve fund with all set-asides combined will be $1,460,086,738.09, Hardin said.