Use hospital complex

The Arkansas School of Mathematics, Sciences and the Arts (ASMSA) seeks funds--estimated at $20 million--to create a performing arts center. Director Corey Alderdice said it would be a "crown jewel" for downtown.

Hot Springs has had a "crown jewel" for 90 years: the beautiful building on the hill, namely, the iconic Army Navy Hospital (ANH). The ANH complex has the capacity to meet all the needs of ASMSA for excellence in the performing arts. The main structure has 210,000 square feet and the complex includes smaller buildings on 21 acres.

Throughout its history, the ANH operated as a small city with housing, kitchen, cafeteria, library, auditoriums, a radio station, and many other functions. The ANH complex treated thousands of troops, sailors, and airmen until 1960, when the Department of Defense (DoD) transferred it to the state of Arkansas. The state used the facility for training generations of Arkansans for various occupations until 2019.

In 2020, Gov. Asa Hutchinson returned the complex to DoD due to rising upkeep costs. The return is moving slowly. Eventually, the General Services Administration will dispose of the complex. (Hopefully, redevelopment will not take over 40 years, as the old Little Rock VA Hospital did!)

Investing public and private funds would go further by renovating the ANH complex to provide educational opportunities for students focused on the performing arts as well as other pressing needs. For example, the nation needs training for thousands of technicians to build, hook up, and work on new technologies related to alternative energy and transportation. The ANH could provide this training. I implore this governor and Legislature to retract the return of the ANH and re-initiate the lease to serve our educational needs. Reusing the ANH would yield a significant return on investment for Arkansans today and for the future.

JEFFREY SHORT

Malvern

A deluge of calendars

It's only October and my wife and I have already received in the mail 15 wall calendars for 2024 from "nonprofits" wanting money. (We already have enough name labels to paper the wall.)

Most of these calendars are from organizations to which we have never given a contribution. Some we had never even heard of before getting a calendar. Three identical calendars are from one "cause." All are from out of state.

Maybe I'm shortsighted, but if I want to make a charitable contribution, I think that my first priority ought to be to help people or needs in our state. If an organization does that, I'll consider making a contribution. Deluging me in calendars does nothing to make me want to give.

JOE WHALEN

North Little Rock

Take money and run

Trump's dad said, Don, this will be fun. It's like stealing, but not with a gun.

When people are fools, just use them like tools. Then you take the money and run.

RUSSELL LEMOND

Roland

AI can be impressive

Dan Sullivan's lengthy and poignant response to Rex Nelson's opinion of our current leaders is a prime example of the good AI can be. Even Arkansas legislators can now use big words.

And "thank goodness for Jonesboro."

SAM WEATHERFORD

Sherwood

An Arkansas lectern

Is there anyone out there that truly believes that the Arkansas Republican Party intended to pay for the governor's lectern from the get-go?

Regardless of whether it was the taxpayers or the Republican donors paying, it was a terrible waste of $19,000 for what by all appearances looks like it could have come off the shelf at Amazon. Poor management all the way around, and a wasted opportunity.

A governor who had Arkansas' interests at heart, rather than paying this exorbitant price for some future political favor, would have looked closer to home.

Arkansas, home to hundreds if not thousands of accomplished artists, has 21 Living Treasures, masters of their craft, at least half of those in fields more than capable of designing and creating a unique masterpiece that we could all be proud of.

Doug Stowe, Robyn Horn, Dallas Bump or Leon Niehues immediately come to mind. And I'm pretty sure the bill would not have come anywhere close to $19,000.

RICK ARMELLINI

Eureka Springs

An asset to Arkansans

So, Mr. Dan Sullivan, Rex Nelson is now irrelevant? Surely you jest.

You may have your gaggle of Know Nothings, but as for me, I stand with Rex, an asset to his paper and we citizens.

ART PFEIFER

Little Rock