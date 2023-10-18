Little Rock police fire officer charged in Sept. 30 shooting

Little Rock police have fired an officer who was charged with first-degree battery after he shot a man in the head Sept. 30 while attempting to arrest him, a police spokesman said Wednesday.

The department terminated Johvoni McClendon CQ GL, 25, on Oct. 11, police spokesman Mark Edwards said Wednesday.

McClendon’s firing came less than two weeks after he shot and wounded Brenden Johnson, 20, near 8401 Mabelvale Pike. Johnson’s wounds were not expected to be life-threatening, police have said.

Prior to his termination, McClendon had been relieved of duty with pay, officials said. Chief Heath Helton in a news conference after the shooting said it appeared McClendon’s actions violated the department’s use of force policy.

McClendon was charged in Pulaski County Circuit Court on Oct. 5 with first-degree battery, a felony, and first-degree assault, a misdemeanor, in connection with the shooting.

TV news station THV11 first reported McClendon’s firing on Tuesday night.

McClendon and other officers had stopped a pickup truck at gunpoint around 2:30 a.m. on Sept. 30 because Johnson, who was thought to be the driver of a vehicle that fled from McClendon shortly after midnight, was in the truck with three other men, an affidavit written by a police detective states.

The driver got out when police ordered him to, but Johnson crawled behind the wheel and put the vehicle in reverse, trying to drive around McClendon’s patrol vehicle that had been parked in front of the truck, the affidavit states.

McClendon, who had positioned himself a few feet from the driver’s door, fired three shots into the cabin as the truck passed him, the affidavit states. One hit Johnson in the left side of his head.

Helton did not say which department policy McClendon was suspected of violating, but Little Rock officers are forbidden from firing into a moving vehicle unless their life is in immediate danger, and are required if possible to step out of the path of a vehicle moving toward them instead of firing into it.

An Oct. 2 notice by the Police Department of intent to take disciplinary action against McClendon accuses him of improperly shooting at a moving vehicle, failing to avoid the use of deadly force when possible and using excessive force.

A copy of the notice was included with a lawsuit McClendon filed in Circuit Court on Oct. 8 seeking records and body camera footage related to the shooting ahead of an administrative hearing on the policy violations.

Johnson was able to get out of the truck after he was shot, the affidavit states, but was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

McClendon told a detective that he judged that there was only one way Johnson could be going with the truck, and that was toward him, the affidavit states.

“I was like, he is finna take off in this truck and possibly hit me, kill me, or hurt me seriously,” McClendon told the detective.

McClendon took a few steps back to try and get out of the way, he told the detective, but fired when he saw the truck’s wheels turn toward him and he heard the truck accelerating, the affidavit states.

However, footage from McClendon’s body-worn camera showed that he was out of the path of the truck when he fired the shots, the affidavit states.

A message left with McClendon’s attorney Wednesday afternoon had not been returned that evening.