Little Rock warns of scam involving pets at the Animal Village

Officials at the city of Little Rock are warning residents of a scam involving the city's animal shelter.

A post from the city's account on X, formerly Twitter, on Wednesday afternoon said, "Today, the Little Rock Animal Village learned of three different instances where people fraudulently identifying themselves as employees of [the Animal Village] have asked residents for large sums of money to recover pets that are purportedly located at [the Animal Village]."

Follow-up posts said that staff at the Animal Village do not ask for up-front money in order for owners to recover pets. Any fees associated with recovering a microchipped or tagged pet at the shelter can be paid on-site and not through platforms like Venmo, CashApp or Zelle, according to the city.

Residents were urged to contact the Little Rock Police Department if they are contacted by someone claiming to be from the Animal Village who asks for up-front money through a payment app.



