LIVE MUSIC IN ARKANSAS: Lukas Nelson and band to play concert Tuesday at The Hall

It seems like Lukas Nelson and the Promise of the Real have been around forever, kind of like Nelson's father, Willie, has. But it has been a decade since Nelson started and he's played countless sold-out shows and festivals and released seven studio album, including 2021's "A Few Stars Apart." If you hurry, there were some standing-room only tickets available last week for the band's performance at 9 p.m.Tuesday at The Hall in downtown Little Rock. Check for tickets, $27.50, at littlerockhall.com. It's an all-ages show. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette/Shervin Lainez)



