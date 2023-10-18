Sections
LIVE MUSIC IN ARKANSAS: Lukas Nelson and band to play concert Tuesday at The Hall

by Jack W. Hill | Today at 7:00 p.m.
It seems like Lukas Nelson and the Promise of the Real have been around forever, kind of like Nelson's father, Willie, has. But it has been a decade since Nelson started and he's played countless sold-out shows and festivals and released seven studio album, including 2021's "A Few Stars Apart." If you hurry, there were some standing-room only tickets available last week for the band's performance at 9 p.m.Tuesday at The Hall in downtown Little Rock. Check for tickets, $27.50, at littlerockhall.com. It's an all-ages show. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette/Shervin Lainez)


TODAY

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ The Oyster Bar

3003 W.

