Living Grace Pantry honors Sissy Jones

From humble beginnings to a jewelry industry legend, Sissy Jones, founder of Sissy’s Log Cabin was honored during a red carpet black-tie event hosted by First Ward Living Grace Pantry on Oct. 7 in Pine Bluff.

Debra Allen, the pantry’s director, said the Jones family which also includes Sissy’s son, Bill Jones, and his wife Sharri, have been a blessing to the success and operation of the pantry. Sissy Jones was awarded the lifetime achievement award.

Last year, Bill and Sharri were recognized during the pantry’s first fundraiser banquet.

The family operation of Sissy’s Log Cabin began in 1970. Originally from Gillett, Sissy started the jewelry store in Pine Bluff in a log cabin that she was renting for $50 a month selling estate jewelry and antiques.

Her love for Pine Bluff grew just as big as her business, making it the largest independently owned jewelry store in Arkansas with several locations expanding into Memphis.

“We’ve been blessed,” said Sissy to the crowd of hundreds who came to celebrate her.

“We’re not going anywhere,” said Bill Jones. “Pine Bluff is our home. We love Pine Bluff.” That love has shined through their generous donations to the First Ward Living Grace Pantry and their hands-on volunteerism during food drives.

Every time a person in need walked through the doors of the pantry at the old Southeast Middle School and now at the new location at 1201 Commerce Road, Allen said she can’t help but thank God for putting her in the position to serve — a position she said would not be in without the Jones family.

“I walked into Sissy’s Log Cabin one day and asked for Bill Jones and Sharri Jones,” Allen said. “I told them ‘I need y’all’s help feeding the people in Jefferson County.’” When Allen first started the food pantry with the help of community volunteers, she would drive from Pine Bluff to Little Rock to fill up at the Arkansas Food Bank. As the demand began to outgrow the supply, Allen said from the day she walked into Sissy’s Log Cabin, the Jones family has not left her side in helping provide generous contributions to the pantry.

“Bill Jones would always tell me, I know you had many helping you but now you have an army — me, Sharri and Momma,” Allen said.

Other 2023 winners in what was called the Sissy Jones Oscar’s Award were Abraham Carpenter, Albert Carpenter, Jacquelyn Frigon, Sue Merritt, Melissa Mulholland, Annetta Richter, Elliott Robinson, Leola Sims and Justice of the Peace Margarette Williams.

“Each of the honorees plays a significant role and I am grateful for the partnerships and the helping hands,” said Allen.

The banquet also included a state proclamation by State Reps. Ken Ferguson and Vivian Flowers. Pine Bluff Mayor Shirley Washington presented a city proclamation while Arkansas MLK Executive Director Dushun Scarbrough honored Allen and talked about the importance of mentorship.

Thousands were raised to support the pantry’s initiatives, as Allen said her reach has expanded into the schools and nursing homes of the community.

Special award went to Dr. Edith Hyman, Ivan Whitfield, Leola Sims, Mary Ford, Tracy Key, Loretta Whitfield, Shirley Warrior, Ginger Cheatham and Mike Wrinkle.

Regina Lee and Brianna Newton were recipients of the Phyllis Wilkins scholarship, named after the late wife of Bishop Henry “Hank” Wilkins IV.



