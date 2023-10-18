Compiled by Democrat-Gazette staff from wire reports

Country legend Dolly Parton will be back in North Texas, taking the stage for the Dallas Cowboys Thanksgiving halftime show. The Cowboys announced Monday morning that Parton will be the musical guest at halftime of their Nov. 23 game against the Washington Commanders at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. In a video on the team's social media accounts, the Cowboys Cheerleaders are shown bedazzling footballs, jerseys and helmets, including a No. 7 jersey with Parton's name across the top. "I'll see y'all this Thanksgiving," Parton says, ringing a Salvation Army bell and wearing glittery Cowboys gear. It will be Parton's first appearance in the Red Kettle Kickoff halftime show. The halftime show puts a national spotlight on the needs of millions during the holiday season, issuing a rallying cry to donate to the Red Kettle Campaign, which began in 1891, according to the Salvation Army. "Those Red Kettles have long been a symbol of hope for our friends and neighbors who are facing hard times," Parton, 77, said in a news release. "My goal is to encourage everyone who can to donate and support their neighbors in need."

"Captain America" star Chris Evans confirmed Saturday that he wed actress Alba Baptista in two ceremonies -- and he's loving life as a newlywed now that the event planning is over. "I got married," Evans, 42, confirmed to a crowd assembled for a panel at New York Comic Con. The confirmation, according to fan footage from the convention, elicited cheers from the crowd. The Marvel star added: "It was really, really great." "We kinda had two ceremonies. We had one on the East Coast, and we did one in Portugal -- my wife's Portuguese," he said, describing the events as "wonderful and beautiful." The East Coast wedding he was referring to reportedly took place in early September at a private estate in Cape Cod, Mass. Evans' Marvel co-stars, including Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Jeremy Renner and Scarlett Johansson were said to be among the guests. Attendees reportedly were required to sign nondisclosure agreements and surrender their phones for the ceremony. Few details were made available about the Portugal nuptials. Representatives for Evans and Baptista did not immediately respond Monday to The Times' requests for comment.