



Community Services Office to hold Fall Festival event

The Community Services Office's Fall Festival will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday at the Hot Springs Farmers and Artisans Market, 121 Orange St.

There will be "food, games, music, a train ride, bouncy houses, community resources and more," a news release said.

Admission is free for all ages.

Civil Service panel meets today at HSFD

The Civil Service Commission will hold its monthly meeting at 4 p.m. today at the Hot Springs Fire Department, 410 Broadway St.

Agenda topics include consideration of the update to the HSFD's 2003 Procedure for Special Positions, and monthly reports from the fire and police departments.

Starting at 5 p.m. the meeting will move into an executive session to hold fire department promotion interviews.

Historic District panel to hold public hearing

The Hot Springs Historic District Commission will hold a public hearing at 8:30 a.m. Thursday in the board chambers at City Hall, 133 Convention Blvd., to consider a presentation from Post Oak Preservation Solutions LLC about the resurvey for the Pleasant Street Historic District.

NGCRWD board sets special meeting

The North Garland County Regional Water District board of directors will hold a special board meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the district's business office, 3084 Highway 7 north.

Part of Court Street to be closed for event

Court Street, from Central Avenue to Exchange Street, will be closed from 2 to 7 p.m. Friday, and from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, for an event.



