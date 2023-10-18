Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Subscribe
Today's Paper News Sports Business Features Opinion LEARNS Guide Video Podcasts Newsletters Core Values Obits Games Archive Notices
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

NWACC raises minimum starting salary for full-time employees to $14 an hour

Increase only applies to full-time workers by Al Gaspeny | Today at 5:34 a.m.
Jadzia (cq) Craft, library administrative specialist, works Tuesday in the library at Northwest Arkansas Community College. The library staff and other NWACC employees received raises. Go to nwaonline.com/photos for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Flip Putthoff)


BENTONVILLE -- Northwest Arkansas Community College raised the minimum starting wage for its full-time employees to $14 an hour, officials said at the...

Print Headline: NWACC raises minimum starting salary to $14 an hour

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT