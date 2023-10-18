NWACC raises minimum starting salary for full-time employees to $14 an hour

BENTONVILLE -- Northwest Arkansas Community College raised the minimum starting wage for its full-time employees to $14 an hour, officials said at the...
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
NWACC raises minimum starting salary for full-time employees to $14 an hourIncrease only applies to full-time workers by Al Gaspeny | Today at 5:34 a.m.
Jadzia (cq) Craft, library administrative specialist, works Tuesday in the library at Northwest Arkansas Community College. The library staff and other NWACC employees received raises. Go to nwaonline.com/photos for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Flip Putthoff)
Print Headline: NWACC raises minimum starting salary to $14 an hour
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT