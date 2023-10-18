FOOTBALL

Rulings discussed

The NFL is looking to eliminate the hip-drop tackle and will again discuss the "tush push" in the offseason. League executive Jeff Miller said Tuesday the hip-drop tackle increases risk of injury by 25 times the rate of a standard tackle. Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith briefly left a game against the Giants in Week 4 after getting hurt by a hip-drop tackle. "It is an unforgiving behavior and one that we need to try to define and get out of the game," Miller said at the league meetings. "To quantify it for you, we see an injury more or less every week in the regular season on the hip-drop." The league made the horse-collar tackle illegal several years ago because a defender's body weight ends up on the legs of the ball carrier, enhancing risk of injury. Rich McKay, the chairman of the NFL's competition committee, called the hip-drop tackle a "cousin" of the horse collar. "What's happening on the hip-drop is the defender is encircling tackling the runner and then swinging their weight and falling on the side of their leg, which is their ankle or their knee," McKay said. As for the "tush push" -- the quarterback sneak the Philadelphia Eagles have used so successfully -- the play has been legal in the NFL since 2005 when the league removed the language in the rule book that prohibited pushing offensive players.

Colts DT suspended

The NFL suspended Indianapolis Colts starting defensive tackle Grover Stewart six games without pay Tuesday for violating the league's policy on performance-enhancers. While league officials didn't disclose details about the violation, they did say Stewart could return to Indy's active roster Dec. 4. "I want to apologize to the National Football League, the Colts organization, my teammates, our fans, and my family," Stewart wrote on Instagram. Stewart has been a key part of Indy's run defense since reshaping his body after being a 2017 fourth-round draft pick out of Albany (Ga.) State. He has steadily increased his weight from 295 pounds to 314, taking on a much leaner look as he teamed with two-time Pro Bowler DeForest Buckner to give Indy one of the NFL's top interior defensive tandems.

Eagles sign Jones

The Philadelphia Eagles signed wide receiver Julio Jones on Tuesday, adding veteran depth to their receiving corps. The seven-time Pro Bowl selection hasn't played since last season, his lone one with Tampa Bay. Jones had just 24 catches for 299 yards receiving with the Buccaneers. The 34-year-old has been slowed by injuries and hasn't played in more than 10 games in a season since 2019. The defending NFC champion Eagles (5-1) needed a third option behind A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith after Quez Watkins went on injured reserve with a hamstring issue. The Eagles host Miami on Sunday night. Jones will be reunited in Philadelphia with Brown, his teammate in Tennessee in 2021, and Olamide Zaccheaus, his teammate in Atlanta in 2019-20. Jones holds Atlanta records with 848 catches for 12,896 yards, and his 60 touchdowns rank second. He had a career-best 136 catches for 1,871 yards in 2015. He had six straight seasons with more than 1,300 yards receiving until being limited to nine games in 2020 by a nagging hamstring injury. He has twice led the NFL in receiving yards in a season, and in 2015 his 136 receptions, 1,871 yards and 116.9 yards per game led the NFL in all three categories.

BASKETBALL

Rockets trade Porter

The Houston Rockets agreed Tuesday to trade Kevin Porter Jr. and a pair of second-round draft picks to the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Thunder announced the deal Tuesday and said Porter, whose future in the NBA is uncertain because of serious legal issues, "will be waived immediately." Oklahoma City also sent Victor Oladipo and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl to Houston. Porter is owed nearly $15.9 million for this season and an additional $1 million that was guaranteed for next season. The Rockets already had told Porter that he was essentially barred from the team after his arrest on domestic violence charges last month. Porter was arrested after an alleged attack on his girlfriend, former WNBA player Kysre Gondrezick, in a New York City hotel room Sept. 11. One assault charge against Porter was dropped this week for insufficient evidence, the New York Post reported; he still faces a strangulation charge and another assault charge in relation to that alleged incident and has pleaded not guilty to both.