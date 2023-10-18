Other Days

100 years ago

Oct. 18, 1923

SEARCY - After dodging officers armed with requisition papers singed by Governor McRae, Jessie Lee Kump was located about noon at McRae and brought back to Searcy by Sheriff Allen. Mrs. Margaret Davis, probation officer of Yuma county, Colorado, came here yesterday for the girl, against whom there is a charge of delinquency. The girl came to White county several weeks ago and was arrested and put under bond by Sheriff Allen at the request of the sheriff of Yuma county. The girl who is only 15, is wanted, it is said, as a witness in a case against four boys who are being held on a charge of assault in the Colorado town.

50 years ago

Oct. 18, 1973

PINE BLUFF -- What several residents in the Pine Bluff area thought were unidentified flying objects Wednesday night turned out to be an airplane and a weather balloon with a leak in it. Officer John Galloway of the Pine Bluff Police Department said about seven persons called the station to report flashing lights in the sky. He said two stars on either side of the plane apparently accounted for the flashing lights. As far as the weather balloon, Galloway said at about 10 p.m. Thursday he imagined it had drifted somewhere on the western edge of the city by then.

25 years ago

Oct. 18, 1998

For Pete and Deanna Fisk, who make a living manufacturing the plastic bodies of Poulan lawn trimmers, it's fun to return to the adventurous pioneer lifestyle of the early 19th century. "That's all about hacking things down," Pete Fisk says of making lawn trimmers. "This is about the exact opposite, getting out in nature and living in it." The suburban Texarkana couple joined about 30 families Friday evening at the Pinnacle Mountain Rendezvous just outside of Little Rock at Pinnacle Mountain State Park. There they set up camp like frontiersmen of old. By Saturday, the Fisks looked the part. Pete Fisk wore cotton pants with leather backing in the seat and knee-high leather boots with spurs. His wife dressed as an American Indian. "White women were scarce in those times in Arkansas," Pete Fisk says. "So I had to find me a squaw."

10 years ago

Oct. 18, 2013

mAfter hijacking a school bus at knife point in Jacksonville on Thursday, a Jacksonville man led police on an early morning pursuit until he surrendered and was arrested near Cabot, police said. Nicholas Miller, 22, faces 16 felony charges after an 11.5-mile pursuit that resulted in no injuries or property damage, police said. Police and Pulaski County Special School District officials said the 11 children, students at Pinewood Elementary, were unharmed and quickly handed over to their parents after Miller stopped the bus on Arkansas 5 at Mountain Springs Road after about a 20-minute pursuit. Capt. Kenny Boyd, spokesman for the Jacksonville Police Department, said the motive for the hijacking was still under investigation, but according to police reports, Miller said he took over the bus to "save his life."