OTHERS SAY: More lessons from college

Last week, university administrators as a group overwhelmingly failed to condemn the unspeakable Hamas attacks, instead mostly offering mealy-mouthed statements that did not so much support their own Jewish students in their hour of extraordinary need as anger and upset them.

Very few administrators intuited the echoes of the Holocaust pouring out of tablets and phones on their campuses. Or if they did, they were scared to say so.

Most would have been better saying nothing, although college presidents now feel pressure to make statements about everything in the outside world, lest they be criticized for silence.

For the last few years, colleges have been able to issue anodyne progressive statements designed not so much to lead as to follow, and Israel has been part of a crude post-colonialist narrative that has taken hold on many campuses and become the only acceptable point of view.

Within the last few days, those in administration buildings as well as residence halls have discovered that, in times like these, when figures they have deemed sympathetic are slaughtering civilians in their own homes, there are consequences for merely parroting that reductive line of thinking.

Especially when many of the dead were themselves left-wingers, highly critical of the Israeli government.