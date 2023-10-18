Phillies roll, take 2-0 lead

PHILADELPHIA -- Kyle Schwarber hit two of Philadelphia's three solo homers off Merrill Kelly, and the Phillies pounded the Arizona Diamondbacks 10-0 on Tuesday night to grab a 2-0 lead in the National League Championship Series.

Trea Turner also connected and J.T. Realmuto had two hits and three RBI as Philadelphia improved to 7-1 in the playoffs, moving closer to a second straight World Series appearance. Aaron Nola allowed 3 hits and struck out 7 in 6 innings.

Game 3 is Thursday at Chase Field.

Kelly was roasted after saying fans at Citizens Bank Park could not possibly be any louder than the ones he heard cheering for Team USA in the World Baseball Classic.

A 12-game winner this season, Kelly was voraciously booed from pregame introductions to his walk to the mound by the announced crowd of 45,412.

