Pulaski County to host mulch giveaway in November

by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 5:29 p.m.
Carol Wright shovels mulch into a bag from a large pile designated for public use near the Two Rivers Community Garden on Monday, Aug. 28, 2023. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Colin Murphey)

Free mulch will be given away from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. in November at 3200 W. Woodrow St. in Little Rock, officials from Pulaski County have announced.

People should look for signs along South Roosevelt Road toward West Woodrow Street, the county said.

Every year, the county’s collected tree debris is turned into mulch. This diverts the tree debris from going into landfills. The event is open to Pulaski County residents and non-residents. There is no load limit.

More information is available from the Pulaski County Public Works department at (501) 340-6800.

