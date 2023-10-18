Retired Army colonel eyes 2nd Congressional District seat

WASHINGTON -- A retired Army colonel has filed paperwork with the Federal Election Commission to run for Arkansas' 2nd Congressional District seat held by Republican Rep. French Hill.

Marcus Jones, whose statement of candidacy form lists a Little Rock address, is seeking to become the Democratic Party's choice in next year's contest.

"Arkansans want effective public servants who deliver solutions to the problems Central Arkansas families face every day," Jones said Tuesday in a release announcing his bid.

"Whether it's a veteran in Heber Springs, a student at UCA, a farmer in White County, or a working single parent in Little Rock, Arkansans want the same things: fair wages, good schools, and healthcare that doesn't bankrupt you."

Jones' biography includes more than 29 years of active military service, including deployments to Iraq and Kuwait, an assignment to South Korea as director of the 8th Army Joint Fires Element, and tenure as program director at NATO's Joint Warfare Centre in Norway. He spent the final three years of his military career as a senior Army adviser to the Arkansas Army National Guard at Camp Joseph T. Robinson.

Jones said he retired from the Army on Sept. 30.

"I was lucky enough to serve our country and have the support of a loving family who kept me grounded and sustained me through multiple deployments," he said.

"No matter where I served, I never lost my love of Arkansas, because growing up here taught me how to be a successful solider. But now, our families don't have the same opportunities that I had. We are headed in the wrong direction."

Jones is the only Democrat so far to file for the 2nd Congressional District race.

Hill, R-Little Rock, has served in the U.S. House of Representatives since January 2015. His status has grown during his eight years on Capitol Hill; he currently leads a House Financial Services Committee body covering digital assets and serves on the Foreign Affairs Committee and Select Committee on Intelligence.

Jones criticized Hill's past actions, mentioning the congressman's votes repealing former President Barack Obama's health care law, opposition to President Joe Biden's landmark infrastructure law, and stance against reauthorizing the Violence Against Women Act, a federal law with protections and programs for victims of domestic and sexual violence.

The law lapsed in February 2019. Hill and Arkansas' three other House members voted against reauthorizing the statute in April 2019. The Little Rock congressman shared concerns with provisions from House Democrats, and instead backed a one-year extension of existing language.

President Joe Biden approved reauthorizing the law in March 2022 when related language was part of an appropriations package.

The timing of Jones' announcement came as Hill and House Republicans continued struggling to elect a new speaker. Hill -- an ally of the previous speaker, Republican Kevin McCarthy of California -- supported Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan.

"French Hill isn't a bad guy; he's just the wrong guy," Jones said.

"Arkansas is the best state in the country. We shouldn't be stagnating. My years of service protecting our nation compel me to run for this position, because we can do better. As our congressman, I will fight to ensure every hard-working Arkansan can achieve their God-given potential. Together, we will build a fair system that doesn't knock you down every time you get a little bit ahead. We will win this race by ignoring the chaos in Washington and focusing on the issues that matter most to our families here in Central Arkansas."

Hill campaign chairwoman Judith Goodson told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette on Tuesday that Hill's reelection bid is "off and running." The campaign raised $200,000 at a campaign kickoff event earlier this month.

Hill starts his re-election effort with a significant financial advantage over Jones. The campaign raised around $410,000 during the third quarter of this year and had nearly $1.6 million in its coffers as of Sept. 30.

Goodson said the campaign's available cash on hand coupled with Hill's "strong conservative voting record which is in line with Central Arkansas voters" gives the incumbent an advantage.

"We will look forward to seeing who actually files next month," Goodson said.

Jones said he will file his candidacy paperwork with the state Nov. 6. His campaign will hold a public kickoff event Nov. 9 at Villa Marre in Little Rock.