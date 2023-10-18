SPECIAL EVENT: Thousands will be out and proud for Saturday’s Central Arkansas Pride Parade and Festival

North Little Rock’s Argenta Plaza becomes a “safe space” Saturday for thousands of LGBT Arkansans and their allies when Central Arkansas Pride Festival kicks off with a parade at noon and full day of festivities including music, a kids zone and stage, a family zone, food trucks, 112 vendors and booths, speakers and, yes, drag performers from all over the state.

On Sunday, the celebration continues at the Clinton Presidential Center’s Great Hall with a brunch provided by the center’s 42 Bar & Table restaurant, an open bar and entertainment by festival headliners Lillie McCloud, an internationally famous R&B singer, and Esera Tuaolo, a singer and former NFL player and champion of his own organization called “Hate Is Wrong.”

The brunch is particularly important and symbolic because, “We’re really the only Pride that has partnered with a presidential library,” says Joe Johnson, communications director for the nonprofit Central Arkansas Pride organization, where he and the other staff members are volunteers.

Not long after Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders was sworn in, she and the Republican-controlled Legislature began lobbing bills at the LGBT community. There was a bill aimed at making drag a crime, another making it illegal for transgender people to use restrooms that align with their sex, and a bill to cut off access to transgender care for minors (which has been blocked by a federal judge). They all easily passed and were signed into law by the governor.

The anti-drag bill would have made it virtually impossible to hold a Pride event on public property. It was eventually watered down and no longer threatens drag performers. Other states followed Arkansas in filing similar bills. All over the country and the world, Pride celebrations have come under attack, but the events are still happening. Some, like Central Arkansas’, have only grown bigger and stronger in the face of animosity.

Pride 365 is the theme this year.

“It’s important to know that Pride is not a month — it’s every day. We have to be visible and elevate each other every day and that helps to strengthen and unite. That will drive visibility and awareness and educate those individuals that may not know a lot about the LGBTQI+ community. Visibility is essential to equality,” Johnson says.

Last year, more than 10,000 people of all ages attended the festival, but the crowd was dominated by the younger set. Johnson is hoping that older, more settled members of the community come out too.

“It can be even bigger, it can be even more. The older members of the community, we need their help with sponsorships, participation and financing. Our mission is to celebrate history and culture and to educate, inspire, strengthen and unite the community. When we think about Pride fest, it’s truly a celebration of our community. And the fact is, our community is so diverse. Arkansas has an extremely rich cultural diversity and, as a result, that is reflected at Central Arkansas Pride,” Johnson says.

Johnson is proud that Pride festivals are popping up in towns all over Arkansas. Heber Springs hosted an event earlier this year and Jonesboro did as well. What’s more, religious organizations have stepped up their support.

“Over 30% of participants in the parade and festival are religious institutions, even the Baptist church. That’s super exciting!” Johnson says.

According to a 2019 study by UCLA’s School of Law Williams Institute, 3.3% of the Arkansas population identifies as LGBT. The community is 56% female, 44% male and 36% of the LGBT population is raising children.

“If you sit at the [festival’s] information table, it’s amazing to see the people that come to rally in support of their grandchild or someone and ask questions,” Johnson says.

Johnson says the parade and festival create a safe space for LGBT people and their allies to come together and celebrate their differences. Keeping it safe is essential.

“From a safety perspective, obviously with everything going on in the world, we have taken extraordinary steps to partner with the North Little Rock Police Department. There will be a significant presence both in an around the festival,” Johnson says.

In 2022, festival-goers were protected by a SWAT team, with snipers on nearby buildings and watchful eyes on every corner. This year, Johnson says, will be no different. He noted that last year, the police brought a SWAT vehicle for children to check out, which was not only comforting but exciting for parents and children. And, Johnson says, the security comes with a big price tag. But thanks to sponsors like Tito’s, NAMI Arkansas, Flyway Brewing Company, Belk, the Clinton Foundation and many more, the money was raised. Find them all here: arpride.org/sponsor.

Those who attended last year will notice a difference in the festival’s layout. In 2022, the vendors and booths were lined up along Main Street, and the entertainment was across the way in the plaza. This year, vendors and booths have their own area in a field near the trolley, along with the main stage (Tito’s, the main sponsor) and a food truck village.

As a result, Johnson says, festivalgoers will be able to see or hear the entertainment while browsing booths or visiting food trucks.

Entertainment is plentiful and varied. The headliners are Lillie McCloud, R&B singer and a former contestant on TV’s “X Factor”; Scarlett Santana, the voice behind CC Music Factory; Latrice Royale, a star of TV’s “Rupaul’s Drag Race”; John Levengood, a singer, performer and queer advocate; and Esera Tuaolo, former NFL player, Mr. Aloha and “Hate Is Wrong” founder. There’s a magician and number of local and regional acts on the festival’s two stages.

Admission if free, but for a $75 VIP experience, participants get free parking, Tito’s cocktails, Flyway beers, appetizers, private restrooms and more. For a full schedule of the festival’s entertainment or to buy VIP or brunch tickets, visit arpride.org.