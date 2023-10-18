Sections
The Recruiting Guy

UNDER THE RADAR: Harrison’s Braden Long

by Richard Davenport | Today at 2:00 a.m.
2024 RB/LB Braden Long. (Photo courtesy of Chasey Hudson)

On Wednesdays we feature an in-state prospect who could be flying under the radar of college coaches. This week's UTR prospect is Harrison’s Braden Long. 

Class: 2024

Position: Athlete 

Size: 6-1, 200 pounds  

Stats: In 7 games, he has 168 carries for 1,187 yards and 16 touchdowns. He had 243 rushes for 1,487 yards and 25 touchdowns as a junior. 

Interest: Arkansas State, Arkansas Tech, Lyon College

Coach Chris Keylon: 

“For starters, he’s an unbelievable weight room guy. He’s really strong. He’s well developed. The biggest thing I can say about him is he’s the best effort guy I’ve ever coached. What I mean by that is when you see him running in a game, he goes as hard as crap. That’s what it looks like in every single rep in practice. He is a phenomenal – a phenomenal – effort guy. He has speed and he’s really hard to bring down. His vision is really good. He’s an inside and outside runner.” 

Position at next level: 

“I think he can definitely play running back at certain schools depending on what they like. He plays linebacker for us, too. He can play that.” 



