UNDER THE RADAR: Harrison’s Braden Long

On Wednesdays we feature an in-state prospect who could be flying under the radar of college coaches. This week's UTR prospect is Harrison’s Braden Long.

Class: 2024

Position: Athlete

Size: 6-1, 200 pounds

Stats: In 7 games, he has 168 carries for 1,187 yards and 16 touchdowns. He had 243 rushes for 1,487 yards and 25 touchdowns as a junior.

Interest: Arkansas State, Arkansas Tech, Lyon College

Coach Chris Keylon:

“For starters, he’s an unbelievable weight room guy. He’s really strong. He’s well developed. The biggest thing I can say about him is he’s the best effort guy I’ve ever coached. What I mean by that is when you see him running in a game, he goes as hard as crap. That’s what it looks like in every single rep in practice. He is a phenomenal – a phenomenal – effort guy. He has speed and he’s really hard to bring down. His vision is really good. He’s an inside and outside runner.”

Position at next level:

“I think he can definitely play running back at certain schools depending on what they like. He plays linebacker for us, too. He can play that.”







