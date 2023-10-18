WH gets set for Founders Day

White Hall is gearing up for its 2023 White Hall Founders Day Fall Festival on Saturday.

The community is encouraged to make plans to participate in White Hall's biggest celebration ever, according to a news release at whitehallfoundersday.com.

Activities begin Saturday with the annual Jitters Morgan pancake breakfast at White Hall City Hall from 7-9 a.m.

Presented by the Lions Club, all-you-can-eat plain, blueberry or chocolate chip pancakes will be served with milk, orange juice and coffee. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children ages 3-10. Children under 3 can eat free.

The pancake breakfast is one of the most popular events of the day. Tickets to the feast are available at the door, according to the website.

At 10 a.m., the annual Founders Day parade will begin. The parade route starts at the post office and heads north on Dollarway Road through White Hall, then turns left on Anderson Avenue toward City Park, according to the website.

The winning floats will be announced on the John Terry Amphitheater stage when the parade ends.

The day's activities will also feature events for the entire family, including rides, a rock-climbing wall, a velocity spin coaster and more in the Kids Zone. (This requires a $5 wristband and will benefit the White Hall Food Pantry.)

Vendors will offer festival food, crafts and activities for everyone. In addition, local entertainers will perform on the amphitheater stage.

The barbecue competition, hosted by the Barbeque Competitors Alliance, will announce the Local Legend winner, sponsored by Dew Drop Auto Parts and team winners in the categories of pork spare ribs, half-chicken and brisket, with a $12,000 payout.

The people's choice rib contest will begin at noon at the Scout Hut Pavilion. It will also benefit the White Hall City Food Bank.

Ever since the city of White Hall's incorporation on July 14, 1964, the Founders Day Fall Festival has been the city's most popular event of the community's packed annual calendar of events.

"As old as the tradition itself is the parade that kicks off the celebration. The festival, held at White Hall City Park, has always included a showcase of performances by a wide variety of local talent, including dance troupes, gymnastics teams, bands, choirs and others. Families can round out the day's fun with a pancake breakfast, festival foods and beverages, souvenirs, games and other amusements," according to the website.

The event is presented by the White Hall Chamber of Commerce. For details, visit https://whitehallfoundersday.com/.