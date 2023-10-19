2 die in separate crashes on state roads

Two people died and another was hurt in two wrecks on Arkansas roads Wednesday, according to preliminary fatality reports from Arkansas State Police.

Timothy Spence, 33, of Paragould died around 6:19 a.m. when the 2015 Hyundai he was driving west on Arkansas 34 in rural Greene County crossed the center line and collided head-on with a 2006 Jeep, according to a report.

The driver of the Jeep, 58-year-old Jay Hicks Jr. of Paragould, was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Martha Saucier, 71, of Maryville, La., was driving north on Interstate 530 around 3:01 p.m. in rural Pulaski County with Pine Bluff police in pursuit when the 2008 Toyota Sienna she was driving left the road and crashed into a tree, according to a report.

Saucier died of her injuries at UAMS Medical Center in Little Rock, the report says. It was not clear from the report why police were pursuing her.

Troopers investigating each of the crashes reported that the weather was clear and the road was dry at the time.