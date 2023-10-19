2023-24 NBA Title Odds and Betting Primer

The Celtics and Bucks, the two teams that made blockbuster trades just weeks before the start of the season, enter the 2023-24 campaign as co-favorites to win the NBA Finals. Both Eastern Conference contenders own better title odds than the Nuggets, the defending champions, who are tied with the Suns for the next-best odds.

Boston, Milwaukee, Denver, and Phoenix are the only teams with title odds shorter than +1000. The Lakers and Warriors fall in line after the top four before theres a sharp drop-off to the likes of the Cavaliers and Grizzlies, who are part of a large tier of tertiary contenders.

Heres where the championship odds stand for all 30 teams in the Association with the start of the season less than a week away:

2023-24 NBA Championship Odds

Boston Celtics +380

Milwaukee Bucks +380

Denver Nuggets +550

Phoenix Suns +550

Los Angeles Lakers +1300

Golden State Warriors +1400

Cleveland Cavaliers +2400

Memphis Grizzlies +2400

Dallas Mavericks +2500

Los Angeles Clippers +2700

Philadelphia 76ers +2700

Miami Heat +3000

New Orleans Pelicans +4200

New York Knicks +4600

Sacramento Kings +5000

Minnesota Timberwolves +5500

Oklahoma City Thunder +8500

Chicago Bulls +13000

Toronto Raptors +13000

Brooklyn Nets +13000

Atlanta Hawks +13000

Indiana Pacers +26000

Portland Trail Blazers +50000

Washington Wizards +50000

Charlotte Hornets +50000

Utah Jazz +50000

Orlando Magic +50000

San Antonio Spurs +50000

Houston Rockets +50000

Detroit Pistons +50000

The Celtics shook things up with the additions of Jrue Holiday, who is coming off an All-Star season, and Kristaps Porzingis, who just had the best -- and one of the healthiest -- years of his career. These acquisitions came at the cost of Marcus Smart, Malcolm Brogdon and Robert Williams III, but this consolidation of talent should have Boston poised for another deep playoff push. A run to the conference finals has become an annual expectation for Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, though they fell short of a return to the NBA Finals last May.

Damian Lillard wanted to be traded to a playoff contender, and his presence on the Bucks makes them a co-favorite to win it all.

Giannis Antetokounmpos musings about leaving the Bucks prompted immediate action from the front office. It seemed that Damian Lillard to Miami was a done deal for much of the summer, but Milwaukee swooped in to pair one of the games best perimeter scorers with their two-time MVP. It came at the cost of Holiday, a key cog in one of the NBAs best defenses, but Lillard unlocks a level of offense that was previously unimaginable. The Bucks won an NBA-best 58 games a season ago, but since winning the franchises first championship in 2021, they havent made it past the second round. Now theyll try to do so with a first-year head coach at the helm in Adrian Griffin.

The Nuggets are running it back with the same starting five that helped them hoist the Larry OBrien Trophy in June, though they did lose two rotation players when Bruce Brown and Jeff Green walked in free agency. Denvers depth will be tested as Christian Braun and Reggie Jackson assume larger roles for the defending champs, but few teams have a starting five that can contend with Jamal Murray, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Michael Porter Jr., Aaron Gordon and Nikola Jokić.

The Suns joined the Celtics and Bucks in shuffling the deck this summer. Case in point: Devin Booker is the only remaining player from the 2021 Finals run. Chris Paul and Deandre Ayton are both gone with Bradley Beal and Jusuf Nurkić taking their place in the starting five. Phoenix also lost several rotation players and its biggest move to address those depth concerns was the acquisition of Eric Gordon. Frank Vogel takes over for Monty Williams, who won the most games in the NBA over the last three seasons. Ultimately, the success of this team will come down to the health of Kevin Durant.

After those top four teams, theres a hefty drop-off to the Lakers and Warriors, both of whom reinforced their star-heavy lineups. Los Angeles kept together the core that it assembled on the fly last season and added Gabe Vincent, Christian Wood and Taurean Prince to complement LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Golden States big move was swapping out Jordan Poole for Chris Paul, who joins Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green, the Big 3 he couldnt get past when he was in Houston.

After those six teams, there are enough questions about the rest of the league that each teams odds stand at +2400 or longer. The Cavaliers (+2400) flamed out in the first round after a 50-win season and the Grizzlies (+2400) will be without Ja Morant for the first 25 games of the season with Marcus Smart taking his spot in the starting five.

The Mavericks (+2500) went just 5–11 with Luka Dončić and Kyrie Irving on the floor and missed the postseason for the first time since Dončićs rookie year. The Clippers (+2700) are a year older and are still heavily reliant on Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, neither of whom have played 60 games in a season since 2018-19.

The 76ers (+2700) swapped out head coach Doc Rivers for Nick Nurse but the James Harden situation complicates things. And then theres the Heat (+3000), who not only missed out on Lillard but also lost Max Strus and Vincent. But as long as Jimmy Butler, Erik Spoelstra and Pat Riley remain in Miami, this team cannot be counted out.

Further down the list are some intriguing teams with longer odds, such as the Kings (+5000) and Thunder (+8500), two young teams who made notable leaps last season but still might be a few years away from true contention.

Remember, this time last October, the Nuggets had the 10th-best title odds at +1600, behind both the Nets and Clippers. A lot can — and will — change between now and June.