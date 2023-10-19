4 arrested in Saturday shooting in Little Rock that killed one 15-year-old and wounded another

Little Rock police have arrested four people who will face murder and battery charges in a Saturday shooting that left one teenager dead and another injured outside one of the department’s police stations, a social media post from the agency on Thursday evening stated.

Officers arrested Bryant Thompson Jr., 23, Taquan Porter-Baker, 22, Markeise Murphy, 19, and Charles Ganntt III, 16, , the post on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, states.

They are charged in the killing of Davin Holmes, 15, and the wounding of another 15-year-old. The two boys were shot near 1109 Washington St., police determined, but officers located them in a vehicle on West 12th Street outside the 12th Street Police Substation.

Police had publicly identified the four as suspects a little over 24 hours before announcing that they were in custody. The post on Thursday didn't say when the suspects were arrested. All four will face capital murder and first-degree battery charges.