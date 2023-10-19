Andrea Rogers’ two writing workshops at True Lit Festival deal with real life horrors

Mother, community builder and author Andrea Rogers will lead two horror-writing workshops during the True Lit Festival at the Fayetteville Public Library Oct. 23. Her book, "Man Made Monsters," is a collection of short stories following the 200-year history of one Cherokee family from the Trail of Tears to a futuristic land plagued by zombies. The young adult short story collection explores themes of relocation, violence and even school shootings through monsters from the silver screen and the darker parts of American history. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Andy Shupe)

Print Headline: Real-life horrors

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content