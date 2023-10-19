The Arkansas Court of Appeals released opinions Wednesday. The court's ruling and the names of the cases are reprinted here. The full opinions and other court proceedings, including per curiam decisions, orders and submissions, can be found on the Internet at arcourts.gov.

PROCEEDINGS OF Oct. 19, 2023

CHIEF JUDGE BRANDON J. HARRISON

CR-22-516. Joseph Chapman v. State of Arkansas, from Polk County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Klappenbach and Brown, JJ., agree.

JUDGE RITA W. GRUBER

CV-20-692. El Dorado Ammonia, LLC, and El Dorado Chemical Company v. Global Industrial, Inc., from Union County Circuit Court. Reversed and remanded. Gladwin and Murphy, JJ., agree.

E-22-373. Wanda McElroy v. Director, Division of Workforce Services, from the Arkansas Board of Review. Affirmed in part; remanded in part. Gladwin and Murphy, JJ., agree.

JUDGE RAYMOND R. ABRAMSON

CV-23-246. Stormy Richardson v. Arkansas Department of Human Services and Minor Children, from Scott County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Virden and Hixson, JJ., agree.

E-22-375. Logan Estes v. Director, Division of Workforce Services, from the Arkansas Board of Review. Affirmed in part; remanded in part. Virden and Hixson, JJ., agree.

JUDGE ROBERT J. GLADWIN

CR-22-545. Leonard C. Stephenson v. State of Arkansas, from Garland County Circuit Court. Rebriefing ordered; motion to withdraw denied. Gruber and Murphy, JJ., agree.

JUDGE KENNETH S. HIXSON

CR-22-263. Jeremy Durkin v. State of Arkansas, from Crawford County Circuit Court. Affirmed; remanded to correct sentencing order. Abramson and Virden, JJ., agree.

JUDGE WAYMOND M. BROWN

CV-21-503. April Johnson v. Bradley Johnson, from Pulaski County Circuit Court, Seventeenth Division. Affirmed on direct appeal; affirmed on cross-appeal. Harrison, C.J., and Klappenbach, J., agree.

JUDGE STEPHANIE POTTER BARRETT

CR-22-674. Coree McGaugh v. State of Arkansas, from Yell County Circuit Court, Northern District. Affirmed. Thyer and Wood, JJ., agree.

JUDGE CINDY GRACE THYER

CV-22-586. Mineral Springs-Saratoga School District; and Arkansas School Boards Association v. Bron Bell; and Death and Permanent Total Disability Trust Fund, from the Arkansas Workers' Compensation Commission. Affirmed. Barrett and Wood, JJ., agree. E-22-366. Ana Alanis v. Director, Division of Workforce Services, from the Arkansas Board of Review. Affirmed in part; remanded in part. Barrett and Wood, JJ., agree.

E-22-519. TMG, Inc., d/b/a David's Fire Equipment v. Director, Division of Workforce Services; and Charles Salts, from the Arkansas Board of Review. Reversed. Gruber, Murphy, and Brown, JJ., agree. Harrison, C.J., and Abramson, J., dissent.

JUDGE WENDY SCHOLTENS WOOD

CV-23-251. Jerry Noblitt v. Arkansas Department of Human Services and Minor Child, from Conway County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Barrett and Thyer, JJ., agree.