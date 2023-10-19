Arkansas offense searching for flow

FAYETTEVILLE -- Opposing defenses have been sending linebackers and defensive backs into the gaps and the flow of the Arkansas Razorbacks' run game through the first half of the season.

The tactic has served a two-fold purpose against the Run-Pass Option attack coordinated by Dan Enos: It has stunted the Razorback run game to a large degree, and the attacking players have simply continued their pursuit of quarterback KJ Jefferson if the senior quarterback has pulled from his mesh with the tailback and set up for a pass.

Arkansas' 109.9 rushing yards per game rank 12th in the SEC and 117th in the country entering Saturday's 11 a.m. game against Mississippi State. Playing into that statistic is the Hogs' 27 sacks allowed, a rate of 3.9 per game that also ranks 13th in the conference and 126th nationally.

Pressuring the Razorbacks' rebuilding offensive line and bringing that heat to Jefferson has been the strategy employed by a succession of teams during the Hogs' five-game losing streak. It is best exemplified by Texas A&M, which had seven sacks and 57 yards in tackles for losses while holding Arkansas to 42 rushing yards in a 34-22 win in Arlington, Texas, on Sept. 30.

Mississippi State's defensive style under Coach Zach Arnett funnels right into the blueprint the Razorbacks (2-5, 0-4 SEC) have faced much of the season.

"Defensively, they're all over the place," Coach Sam Pittman said. "A lot of movement. A lot of blitzing. A lot of different movements."

Arnett said he doesn't see the Arkansas ground game as struggling.

"Arkansas runs the ball well," Arnett said on Wednesday's SEC coaches teleconference. "They always have under Coach Pittman. I think with the way sacks are compiled, sacks count against rushing yardage. So I don't think it's always an accurate representation of actual called run plays and what they're going for in yards per carry when you just look at rushing stats."

If the Razorbacks' sacks allowed yardage was taken off their rushing total, they would average 137.3 rushing yards per game and 3.68 yards per carry, still depressed numbers for a team that averaged 236.7 yards per game and 5.1 yards per carry last season, even with sacks included.

The current team's 2.9 yards per carry with sacks in the calculation is 125th in the country and last in the SEC.

However, in recent games the Razorbacks have worked in more quick passes on the edges and played more up-tempo to get their offense going.

"I mean, y'all can see it," said receiver Isaiah Sategna, who caught a 14-yard screen and a 5-yard touchdown last week against Alabama. "Bama wasn't set a lot of the times that we were running the tempo and I mean, I really like it. I hope that we do it more in the future and I feel like it was working."

Pittman has been asked about the faster tempo in recent days.

"Obviously you don't want guys teeing off on you," he said Wednesday. "I think fast tempo has a lot to do with not letting their cleats get set in the grass or not getting out-gapped or not getting into the proper gap or something of that nature.

"Alabama is so well-coached that it wasn't often that they weren't ready at the snap. But as we continue to move forward, I think we'll continue to do it a little bit more."

Sategna, Andrew Armstrong and Isaac TeSlaa all gained decent to good yardage on quick screens to the edges last week.

"I think some of our bubble screens helped us," Pittman said Monday. "I think some of our up-tempo stuff helped us."

Sategna called his increased workload in the receiving corps against Alabama a blessing.

"I've been waiting for this opportunity for a long time," he said. "I've been here a year and a half, and I'm finally just seeing everything that I've been working hard for coming in front of me."

Sategna's 5-yard touchdown catch over the middle from Jefferson drew Arkansas within 24-13 late in the third quarter at Alabama.

The Razorbacks' subsequent possession included a 23-yard Jefferson scramble, the senior quarterback's highlight-reel escape from a sack to find Var'keyes Gumms for a 25-yard gain and Rashod Dubinion's 14-yard wheel route touchdown. Armstrong caught a 2-point conversion to make it 24-21.

Pittman said Jefferson appeared to play with fewer mental obstacles against the Tide and is growing into the new offense.

"I think he's getting more comfortable in the offense, getting more comfortable with where his receivers are going to be," he said. "Getting more comfortable with running the football.

"I thought he ran the ball exceptionally well last Saturday in called runs and making things happen when it wasn't there. I think he's having fun."

Pittman suggested Jefferson got a little tight, perhaps thinking he had "to play 100% for us to win. I think he's figured out he just needs to be himself and we'll have a great opportunity to win. Yeah, I think some of that pressure in his head, I think he's trying to have some fun now. He knows he is a good player. I think he's trying to have a little bit more fun."

Sategna said he thinks the Arkansas offense can come alive down the stretch, starting Saturday against the Bulldogs.

"I just feel like the theme for this year has kind of been defeating ourselves," he said. "I feel like the teams that we're playing have obviously been good, but whenever we're on and we're doing what we're supposed to, nobody in the country can mess with us.

"Whenever we start doing these penalties and missing assignments, that's when we start hurting ourselves. Everybody on the field truly has to do their job to the fullest and whenever you get that done, that's whenever the big plays happen. I know that'll keep happening and we're excited for this weekend against Mississippi State."





At a glance

ARKANSAS

VS. MISSISSIPPI STATE

WHEN 11 a.m. Saturday

WHERE Reynolds Razorback Stadium,

Fayetteville

RECORDS Arkansas 2-5, 0-4 SEC;

Mississippi State 3-3, 0-3

TV ESPN

RADIO Razorback Sports Network

LINE Arkansas by 5 1/2



