Back for more





BIRMINGHAM, Ala. -- Davonte "Devo" Davis is a rarity among modern college basketball players.

He is a senior who has never transferred.

A check of SEC rosters shows Davis is one of nine scholarship players in the 14-team conference who have spent at least four seasons with the same team.

The others are Auburn's Chris Moore (West Memphis) and Jaylin Williams; Tennessee's Santiago Vescovi and Josiah-Jordan James; LSU's Mwani Wilkinson; Mississippi State's Cameron Matthews; Texas A&M's Hayden Hefner; and Vanderbilt's Tyrin Lawerence.

Davis, a 6-4 guard from Jacksonville who entered his name in the NBA Draft after last season and withdrew it, said he never has considered entering the NCAA transfer portal.

"I wanted to test the NBA waters and see where my skill level lays out," Davis said Wednesday at SEC Media Day, "and see what I need to work on and continue to develop coming into this year.

"That was a pretty good process, but other than that, no, never thought about leaving Arkansas -- not at all.

"I'm from Arkansas. This is my stomping grounds. I belong at Arkansas. I've got a lot more things still to conquer."

Davis helped the Razorbacks advance to back-to-back NCAA Tournament Elite Eight appearances as a freshman and sophomore and to the Sweet 16 last season.

So what's left for him to conquer? The Final Four.

"I think about it all the time," Davis said of helping Arkansas play in the Final Four for the first time since 1995. "I think about the Final Four every day.

"I wake up and it's, 'You've got to make it.'

"This is my fourth year and I want to come in and make an impact not only for myself, but for the team. So coming into every single workout, every single practice, I'm thinking, 'We've got to make it to the Final Four.'

"That's the next step, not just for me, but for this team."

Davis has played in 102 games at Arkansas, including 62 starts, with career averages of 9.2 points, 4.2 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.2 steals. He's one of nine Razorbacks with more than 900 points, 400 rebounds, 200 assists and 100 steals in their careers.

"He's a winning player," Georgia Coach Mike White said. "He's helped Arkansas win a lot of games.

"He's brought a lot to their program as one of the best perimeter defenders in our league. And he exemplifies toughness, in my opinion."

The Razorbacks were 75-30 the past three seasons under Coach Eric Musselman with Davis as a key contributor.

"I think Devo is a player that continues to get better and better each year," Musselman said. "His confidence has grown shooting the ball."

In Davis' first 81 games, he shot 23% (29 of 126) on three-pointers and averaged 8.3 points. In the next 21 games to the end of last season, he shot 41.2% (40 of 97) and averaged 12.3 points.

"It surprised me to see Devo rise up and just start knocking down shot after shot," said Ole Miss guard Allen Flanigan, a fifth-year senior from Little Rock Parkview who played the previous four seasons at Auburn. 'I thought, 'Who is this guy?'

"But when you put in the work in the gym like Devo does, good things tend to come out of it."

Davis said the work he's continued to put in has made him a better shooter than he was at the end of last season.

"Oh yeah, I'm in the gym every day," Davis said. "So my shot continues to get better."

Musselman said Davis has an impressive work ethic.

"I got in at 7:30 this morning and Devo already was in the gym working on his shooting," Musselman said. "Then he lifted weights.

"Devo is shooting at a really, really high clip. He improved last year, he made a great jump shooting the ball from the perimeter and three, and I think he'll make an even bigger jump this year."

Davis said he sometimes works out as many as five times a day.

"I lift, and after that workout, I go shoot," he said. "I get some food, then I go shoot again.

"Then I have two extra workouts at the end of the night. Go in about 8, then go in about 11 again and might not leave until 1 [a.m.].

"I know I'm getting up again, 8 o'clock in the morning to go back into the gym. As long as I sleep for about five hours, I'll be fine."

Davis has been an elite defender since he arrived on the Arkansas campus.

"Devo's not running from you, he's not shying away from anything," Flanigan said of his experience playing Davis going back to their high school days. "He enjoys playing defense. He wants to get after you.

"He'll get up under you, he plays well with his hands and he moves his feet. He's a really solid defender."

Musselman said Davis is by far Arkansas' best-conditioned player and runs on batteries.

"That gives Devo an extra boost," Flanigan said. "You'll see other guys playing defense and they'll take a break, but Devo is always coming at you.

"You're like, 'Dang, where is this guy getting all this energy from?' He's got an energy booster or something."

Davis averaged 33.1 minutes per game last season and played 40 in four games, including Arkansas' 65-63 victory at South Carolina when he had 15 points and hit 4 of 10 three-pointers with 4 rebounds, 2 assists and 2 steals. That was during a stretch in which Davis scored 15 or more points in nine consecutive games.

"He's been around," South Carolina Coach Lamont Paris said. "He's got familiarity with the league.

"At the end of the day, he's a really competitive guy. He played well against us, that's for sure.

"He has a flair for making a play when it really counts the most."

In 11 NCAA Tournament games, Davis has averaged 31.4 minutes, 12.0 points, 5.1 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1 steal.

"He's never played less than 25 minutes in an NCAA Tournament game, which is crazy," Musselman said. "And he leads the entire SEC in NCAA Tournament minutes played at 348."

Davis is hoping to add a lot more minutes to his NCAA Tournament resume.

"We definitely have the team to make it to the Final Four," Davis said. "We have the depth and everything we need at every single position to help us win in some type of aspect.

"I think overall with this team we're prepared and we're going to be ready to make it to the Final Four.

"It's hard, but as long as we continue to keep our foot on the gas and keep working to get better every single day, I think we can make it."





University of Arkansas senior guard Davonte Davis is one of nine Razorbacks with more than 900 points, 400 rebounds, 200 assists and 100 steals in their careers. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Charlie Kaijo)





