Battle to return for exhibition





BIRMINGHAM, Ala. -- University of Arkansas men's basketball Coach Eric Musselman provided a positive update Wednesday on Razorbacks guard Khalif Battle, a senior transfer from Temple.

Speaking at SEC basketball media days, Musselman said Battle has practiced the past couple of days and will be in uniform for the Razorbacks' first exhibition at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Walton Arena in Fayetteville against Texas-Tyler.

Battle was a late scratch for the team's Red-White game at Barnhill Arena in Fayetteville on Oct. 4 because of a right foot injury. He sat on the bench during the intrasquad scrimmage in a walking boot and he got around on crutches.

"I don't know what we'll do with him [in the exhibition]," Musselman said. "He can score. He's been out the majority [of his time on campus].

"He had a broken foot in the summer and then foot soreness of late."

Battle, who began his college career at Butler and then spent three seasons at Temple, averaged 17.8 points on 36% shooting from three-point range over 45 games -- 19 starts -- with the Owls.

In 27 games last season, Battle averaged 17.9 points and 2.9 made threes per game.

"He brings a lot of versatility. He can guard the 1 [to] 3 or 4 once he gets acclimated to our system on the defensive end, which is going to help him," Arkansas senior guard Davonte Davis said of Battle. "Then he can score the ball in a different variety of ways.

"He's been in and out of practice, but once he gets fully recovered I think he's going to be a problem to deal with."

Speeding ticket

Arkansas guard Jeremiah Davenport, a transfer from Cincinnati, was arrested on a misdemeanor charge in late September after turning himself in to Fayetteville police.

At the Hawgs Illustrated Sports Club on Wednesday, guest speaker Ronnie Brewer Jr., a former Razorback and current assistant coach under Eric Musselman, provided insight into the situation.

"Unfortunately ... he got arrested the other day," Brewer said. "He really didn't get arrested, but he had a speeding ticket that he didn't take care of, and one of our things is being responsible. As a young adult, you have to be responsible.

"He didn't take care of his ticket and he had to do community service. When you do community service, you have to get booked, and it's a lesson he learned."

Brewer added Davenport's did "a lot of running" as punishment.

"I think he learned from that, and I think he's checking his emails and stuff a lot better now," Brewer said with a laugh. "But he's a great kid, great shooter and I think he's really going to help us."

Showing support

After Tennessee guard Zakai Zeigler suffered a season-ending knee injury three minutes into the Volunteers' 75-57 home victory over Arkansas on Feb. 28, he got an encouraging text message from Razorbacks forward Trevon Brazile.

Brazile suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament -- the same injury as Zeigler -- on Dec. 6 against North Carolina-Greensboro and also was out for the season.

"After I went down, [Brazile] texted me and said, 'Things are going to be OK,' " Zeigler said. "It meant a lot to me that he did that.

"In the SEC, we go out on the court and compete against each other, but at the end of the day, the players care about each other."

Brazile watched Ziegler fall to the court.

"It was a non-contact injury, so I knew as soon as he went down it probably wasn't something good," Brazile said. "When they came out with the news he was out for the season, I wanted to let him know that a fellow SEC player was here for him."

Brazile is close to being cleared to go full speed and is expected to be ready for the season-opener against Alcorn State on Nov. 6.

"I'm glad to see he's doing well," Zeigler said.

An All-SEC second-team and All-Defensive Team selection, Zeigler said recovery is going well. He is not quite full-go in practices, but is active.

"Our performance coaches, they're doing a great job with me and keeping me up," said Zeigler, who in 30 games last season averaged 10.7 points and led the Volunteers with 161 assists and had 59 steals. "I'm feeling really well. I'm just staying with my teammates, and they have my back. Keeping my mind away from basketball, that has helped me a tremendous amount."

Asked if he would miss games early in the season or be limited, Zeigler filibustered by taking long drinks from a bottle of water.

"It's still up in the air," he said. "If you ask me, I'm ready to go today. It's just whatever the doctors say at that point."

Humbling honor

Arkansas forward Trevon Brazile, a 6-10 redshirt sophomore, was voted to the preseason All-SEC first team despite playing being limited to the first nine games last season before a knee injury sidelined him.

"It's definitely humbling. I feel respected," Brazile said. "But we've still got a lot of basketball to play this year.

"I know how the season can go up and down, but I'm definitely honored to be on the first team."

Brazile, a transfer from Missouri, averaged 11.8 points per game last season and a team-high 6.0 rebounds in 27.0 minutes off the bench. He shot 48.1% from the field (37 of 77), including 11 of 29 three-pointers. He had 11 blocked shots and hit 21 of 31 free throws.

Nice bling

Arkansas guard Davonte "Devo" Davis wore a diamond necklace in the shape of four fingers when he talked with media Wednesday.

Davis said the necklace presents his jersey No. 4.

"It's pretty new," Davis said. "I got it last month."

Davis laughed when asked if the diamonds are real.

"You have to guess?" he said. "Yeah, they're real."

Davis said he likes to wear the necklace, but has to be more careful.

"It's heavy," he said. "One time I was tying my shoes, and it swung up and hit me in the face."

Poll opinions

The first question South Carolina Coach Lamont Paris fielded Wednesday centered on the preseason media poll for the SEC's predicted order of finish.

The Gamecocks, entering their second season under Paris, were picked to finish last in the conference. They were 11-21 last season and 4-14 in league play, which was good for 12th place.

"Didn't finish last," Paris said. "Then we're picked to finish last. Maybe the league has gotten that much better. I know my team is more experienced. I know my team is better.

"It just doesn't make that much sense to me. Hopefully to my team it will be something, a source of inspiration and disrespect, honestly, to them to come out and play.

"It's a cool pick. I guess it's convenient."

Paris also noted that no team in last season's preseason media poll finished where it was projected.

"The only thing I can thank [media] for is they picked us last. Second to last is nothing. What does that mean? I can't even use that as billboard material," Paris joked. "So last it is."

Alabama Coach Nate Oats poked fun at reporters who voted in the poll. The Crimson Tide won the SEC regular-season title in 2023 after being picked to finish fifth.

"We've been picked ... fifth three times now. Shows how smart you guys are," Oats said. "I think, especially with the portal, it's really hard to predict how good different teams are going to be."





Eric Musselman





