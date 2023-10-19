Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Subscribe
Today's Paper News Sports Business Features Opinion LEARNS Guide Video Podcasts Newsletters Core Values Obits Games Archive Notices
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Bentonville police investigating death after body found but don’t suspect foul play

by NWA Democrat-Gazette | Today at 9:27 p.m.

BENTONVILLE -- Bentonville police are investigating after a body was found Thursday in the city.

Melissa Fox, Police Department spokesperson, said a man's body was found around 5:30 p.m. in the 2600 block of Southwest I Street. She said officers went to the area after a man called the Police Department and reported seeing the body inside a covered shed.

Fox said the preliminary investigation does not indicate foul play.

Fox said the identity of the deceased man is being withheld until his next of kin can be notified.

Print Headline: Bentonville police investigate death

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT