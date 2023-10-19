Bentonville police investigating death after body found but don’t suspect foul play

BENTONVILLE -- Bentonville police are investigating after a body was found Thursday in the city.

Melissa Fox, Police Department spokesperson, said a man's body was found around 5:30 p.m. in the 2600 block of Southwest I Street. She said officers went to the area after a man called the Police Department and reported seeing the body inside a covered shed.

Fox said the preliminary investigation does not indicate foul play.

Fox said the identity of the deceased man is being withheld until his next of kin can be notified.