Bentonville’s Shop the Market will gift families with coupons and infuse local farmers with cash

Families have plenty of activities to choose from when attending Bentonville farmers markets. At the outdoor market folks can watch an iron worker use open flame to work with and meld metal into objects, for instance, in addition to the many farmers and makers who participate. At Christmastime, kids can watch toy trains being made.

Summer is done, but the Bentonville Farmer's Market still has plenty of fun in store for local families, starting with a couple of... Already a subscriber? Log in!

Print Headline: Shop the Market will give families coupons and infuse local farmers with cash

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content