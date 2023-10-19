BREAKING | Child murders in 1981 solved, Texarkana police, prosecutor announce

TEXARKANA, Ark. — Investigators have answered a question that has haunted locals for more than 40 years: Who stabbed teenage siblings Karen and Gordon Alexander to death in 1981?

The children's father, Weldon Alexander, is the sole viable suspect in the murders, Police Chief Michael Kramm said in a prepared statement.

Miller County Prosecuting Attorney Connie Mitchell, retired police Capt. Calvin Seward and state forensic criminologist Dr. Todd Steffy were also present at the announcement during a news conference Thursday in the Bi-State Justice Building.

Weldon Alexander died in 2014 at the age of 80. The children's mother, Vera Alexander, died by suicide in 1984.

Long thought to have been working at Cooper Tire and Rubber Co. the night of the killings, Weldon Alexander had never before been considered a suspect.

Based on evidence Seward and Steffy presented to her Oct. 4 — including DNA collected at the crime scene — Mitchell would issue an arrest warrant for Alexander for two counts of capital murder.

In the early morning hours of April 8, 1981, 13, and Karen, 14, were brutally murdered in their home in the Carmichael Hill neighborhood of Texarkana, Arkansas.

Infamous murderer Henry Lee Lucas claimed in 1984 to have killed the Alexander children, but like most of Lucas' hundreds of confessions, that one proved to be false. Further investigation showed he could not have been in Texarkana on the day of the murders.

In 1981, Seward was a young TAPD patrol officer who lived in the same neighborhood as the Alexanders. He never forgot the crime, and after his retirement as a captain, with the department's support, he began to reexamine the case.

Seward brought in Steffy to help take a fresh look at a large amount of evidence, reports and notes compiled by police at the time of the murders. Both hoped advances in DNA technology would break the case.

A Facebook group dedicated to finding justice for the Alexander children has been active in bringing renewed attention to the crime.

The first, current season of the Gazette's podcast "True Crime Texarkana" tells the story of the Alexander children murders and their aftermath.

This is a developing story.