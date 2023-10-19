UAM dean nominated for award

Brandy Haley, dean of the School of Nursing at the University of Arkansas at Monticello, has been nominated to receive an Arkansas Nurses Association DAISY Lifetime Achievement Award.

Members of the ARNA Practice Council will determine the final awardees, who will be recognized at the annual ARNA Gala and DAISY Awards on Nov. 3 in Little Rock.

"There are so many outstanding nurse professionals across Arkansas. I'm humbled and honored to be nominated for this award," Haley said in a news release.

Crystal Halley, vice chancellor for Academic Affairs at UAM, applauds her recognition.

"Her nomination underscores her dedication, achievements and professionalism, and we feel most fortunate to count Dr. Haley among our UAM family. Her leadership is one of the reasons we have such outstanding nursing programs and why our graduates are so successful," said Halley.

The DAISY Award is an international program that recognizes extraordinary nurses and was started in memory of J. Patrick Barnes, according to Susie P. Marks, ARNA executive director.

"Pat's family experienced first-hand the difference his nurses made in his care through clinical excellence and outstanding compassionate care. The family created The DAISY Award to express gratitude to nurses and to enable other patients, families and staff to thank and honor their special nurses," Marks said. Details: www.DAISYFoundation.org.

NAACP sets town hall today

The Pine Bluff Branch NAACP will host its final town hall meeting at 6 p.m. today at Open Door Christian Church, 2401 S. Camden Road.

"This is your last chance to let your voice be heard," Pine Bluff Branch NAACP President Ivan Whitfield said on StuffinTheBluff.com. "Let us hear your thoughts on what our Pine Bluff community needs."

NAACP aims to facilitate a comprehensive community development and revitalization plan, referred to as "The People's Plan." As part of this commitment, NAACP provides assistance to neighborhood and community groups in order to build upon and link to existing efforts, identify strengths and needs within the community, and otherwise generate localized capacity via a community revitalization strategy process.

"We invite you to be part of this community revitalization strategy process by participating in the Community Needs Assessment Survey. The survey is completely anonymous, and does not collect any identifying information. You should be able to complete the survey in under 15 minutes," according to the news release.

"Your participation will help our local branch and your community strategize for future planning and investment, and identify community needs and goals. The survey first considers several community characteristics such as: mobility, community life, economy, education and wellness, community engagement and initiatives, and lastly, available food and foodways. Finally, a portion of the survey further assesses your community input," according to the release.

The survey is available at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/XNSTFPF.

"We look forward to seeing you at the Town Hall meeting on Thursday," Whitfield said.

Ward 1 block party set

Pine Bluff Council Member Lloyd Holcomb Jr. will present the second annual Ward One Block Party from 1-4 p.m. Nov. 4 on the parking lot of the former Pines Mall.

This carnival-style extravaganza feature music, games and refreshments from an array of food trucks. Admission is free, however, there will be a cost to purchase food, according to a news release on Stuff in The Bluff.com.

The community is invited to attend this family-friendly event. Details: Holcomb, (870) 489-3030.

Housing board to meet

The Housing Authority of the city of Pine Bluff will hold its board of commissioners meeting at 6 p.m. Oct. 25 at the Colonial Steakhouse, 111 W. Eighth Ave., according to a news release.

Civic panel to meet

The in-person meeting of the Civic Auditorium Complex Commission will be held at noon Oct. 24. Details: Pine Bluff Convention Center, (870) 536-7600.

A&P panel to meet

The Pine Bluff Advertising and Promotion Commission Finance Committee meeting will be held at noon Oct. 23 at the A&P offices, 623 S. Main St., at The ARTSpace. Details: (870) 534-2121.

ASU names summer honors' lists

Arkansas State University at Jonesboro named students on the Chancellor's and Dean's lists for summer 2023. The Chancellor's List (CL) includes students who earned a perfect grade point average of 4.0. The Dean's List (DL) includes students with a GPA of 3.6 to 3.99, according to a news release.

Southeast Arkansas residents include:

Pine Bluff: Tyqueisha Riley, CL;

Pine Bluff: Erin Jones, DL;

White Hall: April Sumey, CL;

Dumas: Macy Hill, DL;

Monticello: Dana Burgess, CL;

Redfield: Rachel Yates, CL;

Sheridan: Kelsey Brule, DL;

Star City: Jessica Beatty, DL.

Details: AState.edu/News.