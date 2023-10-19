Conway teenager arrested in North Little Rock shooting

A Conway teenager will be charged as an adult with attempted capital murder and aggravated robbery related to a Sunday shooting in North Little Rock, police announced Thursday.

Hezekiah Muller, 15, was arrested at around 2:41 p.m. Wednesday by North Little Rock police detectives, Little Rock police and U.S. marshals, according to a news release from North Little Rock police. Officials said Muller was spotted entering a convenience store on Chicot Road in Little Rock.

Muller was wanted after a shooting at around 6:29 p.m. Sunday in the 4900 block of North Little Rock's North Walnut Road, about a block west-northwest of the intersection of McCain and John F. Kennedy boulevards. Dequan Anderson, 18, of Conway was shot at least once and was still in critical condition Thursday, police said.

Muller was being held without bond in the Pulaski County jail Thursday, police said.