Marriages

Brett McConnell, 25, of North Little Rock and Kyle McFarlin, 25, of Maumelle.

Zakery Mitchell, 29, of North Little Rock and Huifang Cui, 34, of Cupertino, Calif.

Valencia Piggee, 30, of Hensley and Christopher Hatley, 32, of Woodson.

Corey Currie, 22, and Kali Gipson, 24, both of Maumelle.

Landon Turner, 24, and Callie Curtis, 24, both of Little Rock.

Corey Holt, 42, and Sarah McKenzie, 39, both of El Dorado.

Craig Jones, 29, and Hannah Howard, 28, both of Sherwood.

Jonathan Buck, 40, and Amberlee Wensmann, 34, both of Cammack Village.

Kyle Shannon, 32, and Allie Dopson, 26, both of Little Rock.

Alan Martinez, 32, and Dubhe Reyes Castillo, 31, both of Sherwood.

Maurice Brewer, 48, and April Fain, 41, both of Little Rock.

Zachary Waugh, 25, and Alexandria Agee, 25, both of Little Rock.

Divorces

FILED

23-3587. Bryan Stewart Sr., v. Shanetta Stewart.

23-3588. David White v. Obianuju Iroabuchi.

23-3589. Danielle Jones-Hernandez v. Roberto Hernandez.

23-3591. Andrea Juarez v. Eduardo Juarez.

23-3598. Karena Wilkins v. Charles Wilkins.

23-3599. Alexis Haynie v. Chanelle Haynie.

23-3601. Hannah White v. Jeff White.

23-3603. Latoya Moore v. Adrian Moore.

23-3604. Chasity Singleton v. Rafeal Hampton.

GRANTED

22-2079. Tyerra Webb v. Albert Webb Jr.

22-3852. Magalene Hogan v. Dylan Gullett.

22-4083. James Storey v. Evelyn Storey.

23-2057. Brandon George v. Christine George.

23-2794. Alisha Kindrick v. Dwayne Kindrick.

23-3022. Jerry Anderson Sr. v. Sherion Whitaker.

23-3170. John Dreher v. Marissa Dreher.