The nation in brief: Texas migrant law called "nonsense"

Texas migrant law called "nonsense"

DALLAS -- Visibly angry Dallas County commissioners said they'd likely sue Texas if a bill that would make it a state crime to illegally cross the border becomes law.

County officials said the financial burdens of the bill would fall on them, without any state assistance. The Dallas County jail has been wavering near capacity for months and officials say this legislation would require thousands of additional beds.

Commissioner John Wiley Price introduced the discussion late Tuesday at the regular commissioners' meeting, calling the state bill "new nonsense. This is beyond ludicrous. Once they do it, let's just file a lawsuit."

The bill would permit any law enforcement officer to arrest an undocumented migrant and charge the person with a misdemeanor for a first-time offense or a felony if the person has a criminal record or has repeatedly entered the country illegally. Unlawful entry is already a federal felony, but this bill would also make it a state crime.

The bill has been initially approved by the Texas Senate and is currently in a House committee. Sen. Brian Birdwell, R-Granbury, sponsored the bill. His office did not respond to a request for comment.

Father convicted in N.M. terrorism case

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- Jurors convicted a father of terrorism charges in a case that stemmed from the search for a 3-year-old boy who disappeared from Georgia and was found dead hundreds of miles away at a squalid compound in northern New Mexico in 2018.

Prosecutors told jurors that the boy's father, Siraj Ibn Wahhaj, and other members of his family had fled with the toddler to a remote stretch of the high desert so they could engage in firearms and tactical training to prepare for attacks against the government. It was all tied to an apparent belief that the boy would be resurrected as Jesus Christ and provide instructions. Jurors reached their decision Tuesday after deliberating for 2½ days.

In a case that took years to get to trial, jurors heard weeks of testimony from children who had lived with their parents at the compound, other family members, firearms experts, doctors and forensic technicians. The defendants, who are Muslim, argued that federal authorities targeted them because of their religion.

Wahhaj's brother-in-law also was convicted of terrorism charges, conspiracy to commit kidnapping, and kidnapping that resulted in the boy's death. Wahhaj's sisters were convicted on the kidnapping charges.

The badly decomposed remains of the boy, Abdul-Ghani Wahhaj, were eventually found in an underground tunnel at the compound on the outskirts of Amalia near the Colorado state line. An exact cause of death was never determined amid accusations that the boy, who lived with severe developmental disabilities and frequent seizures, had been deprived of crucial medication.

Bias attack suspects sought in N.Y.

NEW YORK -- Police on Wednesday released surveillance images of the suspects wanted in a Brooklyn bias attack against an 18-year-old Palestinian man as ripples from the war in the Middle East continued to hit New York.

The six men, believed to be in their late teens, were spotted waving Israeli flags from three cars as they rolled up to the victim and two others about 11:15 p.m. on Oct. 11, police said.

"F*** Palestine! F*** Islam!" the men screamed as they jumped out of the vehicles and zeroed in on the 18-year-old, punching and kicking him, police said. They then ran back to their cars and sped off.

The victim refused medical attention, but later took himself to the hospital to be treated, police said. His two friends, ages 19 and 20, were not harmed, police said.

Hate crimes against Muslims are down by 50% this year, Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny said Tuesday. Anti-Semitic hate crimes are also down, he said.

3 to stand trial in rock-throwing death

GOLDEN, Colo. -- Three young men charged in the death of a 20-year-old driver who was hit in the head by a rock that crashed through her windshield will stand trial on murder and other charges, a judge ruled Wednesday.

After a hearing on evidence gathered by investigators, 1st Judicial District Judge Christopher Zenisek said there was enough at this stage to prosecute Joseph Koenig, Nicholas Karol-Chik and Zachary Kwak for first-degree murder in the death of Alexa Bartell on April 19.

The judge also ruled there was enough evidence to prosecute the men for attempted murder in connection with the cases of six other vehicles that were also hit by rocks the same night. Three people suffered minor injuries in those incidents.

Koenig and Karol-Chick, both 19, also will be tried with attempted murder and attempted assault for reportedly throwing a landscaping statue at a car with a family inside on April 1. Kwak, 18, is not accused of participating in that incident.

Prosecutors allege that all three drove around in Karol-Chik's pickup truck the night Bartell was killed after loading it up with landscaping rocks they took from a Walmart.



