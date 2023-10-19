Five people arrested on various charges in Northwest Arkansas

Arrests

Bentonville

Jordan Wesson, 30, of 803 N.W. 13th St. in Bentonville, was arrested Tuesday in connection with delivery of methamphetamine or cocaine. Wesson was being held Wednesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Fayetteville

Jaylin Caston, 18, of 2624 N. Valencia Ave. in Fayetteville, was arrested Tuesday in connection with battery and aggravated assault. Caston was being held Wednesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $250,000 bond.

Siloam Springs

William Tucker, 37, of 1025 Lake Sequoyah Drive in Fayetteville, was arrested Tuesday in connection with computer child pornography and internet stalking of a child. Tucker was being held Wednesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Springdale

Chauncy Bethany, 19, of 1244 N. Futrall Drive in Fayetteville, was arrested Tuesday in connection with stalking and false imprisonment. Bethany was being held Wednesday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

Michael Jaillet, 45, of 16387 Armour Road in Springdale, was arrested Tuesday in connection with aggravated assault. Jaillet was being held Wednesday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.