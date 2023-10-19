Fletcher’s punts help lift Hogs





FAYETTEVILLE -- University of Arkansas sophomore Max Fletcher's punting average has been cycling up for several weeks in a row, and the Australian now sits in fourth place in the country with a 48.16 punting average.

Fletcher averaged 53.9 yards on seven punts last week at Alabama, out-pacing the Tide's James Burnip (49.9 on 7 punts), who ranks third nationally (48.94) and second in the SEC behind Vanderbilt's Matthew Hayball (49.16).

Fletcher touts his mental outlook on leading to better results.

"That's probably been the best thing for me just mentally being confident," Fletcher said. "Especially from being, you know from last year. You know mentally, having a good routine."

Fletcher said having the support of kicker Cam Little, for whom he holds on placekicks, has also been a factor.

"We're roommates, so we always have a good chat and make sure that we're locked in and having a good routine before the game and the night before has really been really good for me," Fletcher said.

Coach Sam Pittman said Fletcher had the option of running on a fourth-and-1 punt from the Razorbacks' 34 last week at Alabama. The Crimson Tide had plenty of personnel staying at home as Fletcher rolled to his right, so he executed a 50-yard rugby punt, one of his four punts of 50-plus yards, including a career-best 70-yarder, against the Crimson Tide.

"He can rugby, he can conventional punt," Pittman said. "But the greatest thing, watch him when he gets a good punt. I mean, he'll fire up everybody. He's so excited."

Fletcher said Pittman's positivity, even after he had a couple of shanks in the loss to BYU, has been uplifting.

"I'm going to say this forever, but Coach Pittman has changed my life," Fletcher said. "Just having that confidence, I think that's big for me. Being confident on the field and knowing that Coach Pittman is in my corner and wanting me to do good."

Fletcher said Pittman and special teams coach Scott Fountain are why he's at Arkansas.

"They instill that confidence in me and ... I want my team to win and just giving them that good field position. That's what I want to do."

Pittman said he was not sure if Fletcher would make this large of a stride from his freshman season, when the native of Melbourne, Australia, averaged 37.5 yards on 38 punts before being replaced by Reid Bauer.

"He's a weapon now," Pittman said. "If you can gain 10, 12, 8, 6 yards every time you do something, before you know it the field will flip for you as long as you're not turning it over."

Roster update

With defenders Cam Ball, Chris Paul and Jaylon Braxton being back in green no-contact jerseys on Tuesday, Coach Sam Pittman said he felt pretty confident about the trio returning to action after missing the Alabama game last week.

"I feel good about it," Pittman said. "Obviously we have a couple of days left, but as long as everything goes fine I feel good that they'll be able to play."

Pittman has said several of the players injured in the Hogs' 27-20 loss at No. 16 Ole Miss two weeks ago were undergoing daily evaluations, indicating they could have been in concussion protocols.

Cornerback Dwight "Nudie" McGlothern has missed consecutive games after suffering a concussion against Texas A&M.

"I think Nudie's getting closer as well," Pittman said on Wednesday's SEC coaches teleconference. "Hopefully he can do some non-contact type practice today. ... It's getting close to time where he's got to, if he's able to practice, he's got to get that done today."

Bulldog dings

Mississippi State Coach Zach Arnett provided no clarity on the availability of quarterback Will Rogers (shoulder) and tailback Jo'Quavious Marks (ankle), who went out during the Bulldogs' 41-28 win over Western Michigan on Oct. 7.

Asked on Wednesday's SEC coaches teleconference specifically about the Bulldogs' two most productive offensive players, Arnett replied, "Like I said, right, you ask any coach when would they put a bye week if they could on their schedule and right there after six games is where you'd put it. It came at a perfect time for us.

"In general, guys who have been banged up lately have made progress from where they were last week. We'll see how the next 48 hours plays out. But we're very optimistic we'll get a few guys back for Saturday."

Hercules

Mississippi State Coach Zach Arnett added his hype to the discussion about KJ Jefferson's escape play from Alabama cornerback Terrion Arnold last week. Jefferson got out of what looked like a sure sack and completed a 25-yard pass to Var'keyes Gumms to set up a touchdown early in the fourth quarter.

Alabama Coach Nick Saban described it as like "throwing a gnat off a cow's ass" and called it one of the best individual efforts he's ever seen.

"You look at ... the corner blitz got him in the Alabama game," Arnett said. "He threw the DB off him and proceeded to run around and find the open receiver for a huge, long play. It was just a Herculean effort to break that tackle and stay up."

Recruiting weekend

Coach Sam Pittman said because the assistant coaches have strong relationships with commitments, the Razorbacks have kept their class together even with four consecutive road games and a five-game losing streak.

"If you don't have a keen relationship, a great relationship with the kids and the family, a lot of times you'll lose a guy or two and things of that nature," Pittman said. "We have not. I think that says something about that relationship building type guys and the belief in the coaches that we've been able to keep these guys.

"Let's face the facts. In order to keep your girlfriend, and you don't see her for weeks and she's had the chance to see this guy, this guy and this guy, she's going to leave you, unless you're ... Elvis Presley or whoever.

"We're trying to get them here, but we've got to get back with them and get around them. But I commend our coaching staff, and the kids that are staying with us because they're loyal with the belief they have in the football program. But it is hard. It's really hard, so I'm glad that they've stayed with us and we can't wait to see them on Saturday."

4 picks apiece

Arkansas and Mississippi State are the only SEC teams who have posted a four-interception game this season.

The Razorbacks did it in the season-opener, with Hudson Clark, Dwight McGlothern, Jayden Johnson and Brad Spence intercepting passes, in that order, against Western Carolina. Arkansas had 101 interception return yards against the Catamounts, led by Spence's 85-yard return to cap the scoring in the fourth quarter.

Mississippi State picked off four Arizona passes in a 31-24 win over the Wildcats in Week 2 in Starkville, Miss. Linebacker Jett Johnson had two of the interceptions with 33 return yards. Linebacker Nathaniel Watson returned his one interception 16 yards and safety Shawn Preston Jr. had no yardage on his lone pick.

Arkansas has seven interceptions on the season to Mississippi State's five. The Razorbacks are tied with Michigan for the FBS lead with three interception returns for touchdowns. Arkansas also leads the SEC and ranks seventh nationally with 153 interception return yards.





Arkansas punter Max Fletcher (31) walks on the sideline, Saturday, Sept, 30, 2023, during the fourth quarter of the Texas A&M Aggies’ 34-22 win over the Razorbacks in the Southwest Classic at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)





