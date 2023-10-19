Fort Smith university nets $650,000 five-year grant to set up Economic Development Administration-designated University Center

FORT SMITH -- The University of Arkansas at Fort Smith will receive $650,000 to establish and operate a "University Center" as designated by the U.S. Economic Development Administration.

The administration is providing $16.5 million total in grants to colleges and universities in 14 states it selected to leverage their assets, promote innovation and strengthen regional economies, according to a UAFS news release.

The administration's five-year University Center grants will provide institutions money annually to support programs focusing on economic development planning and implementation benefiting underserved populations, the release states.

Rachel Putman, UAFS' director of communications, said the university will receive $130,000 for five years for a total of $650,000. Oct. 1 was the official start date of the grant award.

The award will help UAFS' Center for Economic Development expand its ability to serve marginalized communities in the River Valley, according to the release. Planning is underway at the university to focus on three primary initiatives: advancing high-growth entrepreneurship, developing a high-skilled regional workforce and increasing the resiliency of the western Arkansas and eastern Oklahoma region.

Chancellor Terisa Riley said it's an honor for the Center for Economic Development to be recognized on a national scale. The grant award and invitation to become an official University Center demonstrates the university's commitment to sustaining and strengthening economic development in its entire region, she said.

"This support and recognition for the CED not only aligns with our university's commitment to economic development and partnership, as outlined in our strategic plan, but also continues our tradition of forging meaningful connections for collaborative innovation and the betterment of the River Valley," Riley said.

Kendall Ross, executive director of the Center for Economic Development, likewise said in the news release the award is a testament to the university's commitment to drive positive change and sustainable growth in the region.

"Leveraging this grant, we'll collaborate closely with our communities and partners, engaging in real discussion to develop robust and lasting solutions that will uplift our local economy and improve quality of life," Ross said.

Ross said the three primary initiatives on which the university plans to focus directly contribute to economic growth in the region.

Ross explained high-growth entrepreneurship can lead to new businesses being created, which generates jobs and stimulates economic activity. In addition, a skilled workforce and resilient regional economy are crucial for attracting and retaining businesses.

"The emphasis on developing a high-skilled regional workforce is essential to address the workforce needs of local industries," Ross said.

"The western Arkansas and eastern Oklahoma region faces economic challenges, including high poverty rates and low educational attainment. Focusing on resiliency means that UAFS is proactively addressing the region's vulnerabilities and aiming to build a more adaptable and robust economy. This is especially important for areas facing economic distress."

Ross said although the Center for Economic Development generally expects to see some initial results from these initiatives within the first or second year of UAFS receiving the University Center grant, the full realization of the goals of the initiatives and impact on the region will likely take several years to become "fully apparent." Long-term success will depend on ongoing commitment, funding and community engagement, according to Ross.