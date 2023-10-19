FYI Calendar: Fall crafts fairs start today around NWA

Today

War Eagle Fair -- 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 19-21; 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 22, 11037 High Sky Inn Road in Hindsville. Admission free; $5 parking. wareaglefair.com.

War Eagle Mill Arts & Crafts Fair -- 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 19-21; 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 22, 11045 War Eagle Road in Rogers. Admission free. 480-4449.

Sharps' Show at War Eagle -- 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 19-21; 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 22, across the War Eagle Bridge and behind War Eagle Mill. Admission free. 789-5683.

Pumpkin Patch Craft Festival -- 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 19-21, United Lutheran Church, 100 Cooper Road in Bella Vista. Free. unitedlutheranbv.org.

It's Fall Y'All Craft Fair -- 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Oct. 19-21; 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 22, Benton County Fairgrounds, 7640 S.W. Regional Airport Blvd. in Bentonville. Free. liveloveeventsnwa.com.

Ozark Regional Arts & Crafts Fair -- 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Oct. 19-21, Washington County Fairgrounds, 2537 McConnell Ave. in Fayetteville. Free admission. 756-6954.

Motion Is Lotion -- Movement that soothes, 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Book Lovers' Club -- 10 a.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Artist Demo -- With Stephanie Yates, 11:30 a.m., Terra Studios in Durham. Free. usingart.org.

We're Hooked -- A crafting club, 1 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Gallery Talk -- "Annie Leibovitz at Work," 1 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free with exhibition tickets. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Cocktail Tour -- Thrilling Tales of the Bachman-Wilson House, 5 & 6 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $20. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Open Mic Night -- 5:30-7:30 p.m., Dewey's Cafe, Fort Smith Main Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Global Snacks -- A snack tasting experience from around the world, 6 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. Register at bentonvillelibrary.org.

True Lit -- Distinguished Reader Ladee Hubbard, 7 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

"Zombies Vs. Ghosts: Senior Year Showdown" -- 7 p.m. Oct. 19-20, 2 & 7 p.m. Oct. 21, 2 p.m. Oct. 22, Arts Live Theatre in Fayetteville. $10-$12. artslivetheatre.com.

"The Band's Visit" -- What happens when a traveling band from Egypt lands in a tiny town in Israel, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Friday; 2 & 7:30 p.m. Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday, through Nov. 5, TheatreSquared in Fayetteville. $20-$64. theatre2.org.

Friday

Frontier Marshals Training Academy -- 9-11 a.m., U.S. Marshals Museum in Fort Smith. $30; grades K-6. usmmuseum.org.

Wishing Spring Gallery Fall Festival -- 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 20-21, outside Wishing Spring Gallery, 8862 W. McNelly Road in Bella Vista. Free. wishingspringgallery.net.

Ozark Regional Arts & Crafts Festival -- 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Oct. 20, 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Oct. 21, NWA Convention Center, 1420 S. 48th St. in Springdale. Free admission. 756-6954.

"Communion" -- A solo exhibit by artist Carol Dickie, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 20-22, Beaver Lake office of Century 21, 324 Mundell Road, Eureka Springs. Free. caroldickiefineart.com.

Midday Heartfulness Meditation -- Noon, Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Art Trail Tour -- Sculpture & Nature, 1 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Perennials That Pack a Punch -- With the Fianna Hills Garden Club, 1 p.m., Fort Smith Miller Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Exhibition Tour -- "Architecture at Home," 2 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Cocktail & Create -- Drawing with Marlie Allgood, 6 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $20. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Comedy With Andy Woodhull -- 7:30 p.m., Starr Theatre at Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. $21-$31. waltonartscenter.org.

Saturday

Fiber Fest -- With exhibits, workshops, demonstrations and more, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 21-22, Ozark Folkways in Winslow. Free. ozarkfolkways.org.

Maker Faire NWA -- 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Super Saturday -- Super Science Steve, 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Curator Talk -- Wounded Knee 1973 with Dave Kennedy, 10 a.m., U.S. Marshals Museum in Fort Smith. Free with museum admission. usmmuseum.org.

Books & Blooms -- With Annie's Garden Blooms, 10 a.m.-noon, Bookish in the Bakery District in Fort Smith. bookishfs.com.

Investigation Station -- 10:30 a.m., 1 p.m. & 3:30 p.m., U.S. Marshals Museum in Fort Smith. Free with museum admission. usmmuseum.org.

Discover the Grounds -- Invasive species, 11 a.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

"Bear State of Mind" -- Presented by Trike Theatre, 11 a.m., 2 p.m. & 6:30 p.m., Thaden School Performing Arts Center in Bentonville. $10-$15. triketheatre.org.

Cemeterrariums -- A craft for teens and adults, 1 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Drop-In Artmaking -- 1-4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Local Author Story Time -- With Songju Ma Daemicke, 2 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. rogersar.libcal.com.

