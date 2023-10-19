Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Subscribe
Today's Paper News Sports Business Features Opinion LEARNS Guide Video Podcasts Newsletters Core Values Obits Games Archive Notices
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

FYI Calendar: Fall crafts fairs start today around NWA

by Becca Martin-Brown | Today at 1:00 a.m.
NWA Democrat-Gazette/FLIP PUTTHOFF WAR EAGLE FAIR Fair-goers cross the historic War Eagle Bridge on Saturday Oct. 19 2019 en route to the annual War Eagle Fair. War Eagle is the area's original arts and crafts fair, founded in 1954 as a quilt show on the banks of the War Eagle River. Now thousands attend the four-day fair that continues today. Vendors report large crowds at this year's event. War Eagle Fair is on the west side of the river. Sharp Show crafts fair and the War Eagle Mill fair are on the east side of the river.

Today

War Eagle Fair -- 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 19-21; 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 22, 11037 High Sky Inn Road in Hindsville. Admission free; $5 parking. wareaglefair.com.

War Eagle Mill Arts & Crafts Fair -- 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 19-21; 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 22, 11045 War Eagle Road in Rogers. Admission free. 480-4449.

Sharps' Show at War Eagle -- 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 19-21; 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 22, across the War Eagle Bridge and behind War Eagle Mill. Admission free. 789-5683.

Pumpkin Patch Craft Festival -- 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 19-21, United Lutheran Church, 100 Cooper Road in Bella Vista. Free. unitedlutheranbv.org.

It's Fall Y'All Craft Fair -- 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Oct. 19-21; 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 22, Benton County Fairgrounds, 7640 S.W. Regional Airport Blvd. in Bentonville. Free. liveloveeventsnwa.com.

Ozark Regional Arts & Crafts Fair -- 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Oct. 19-21, Washington County Fairgrounds, 2537 McConnell Ave. in Fayetteville. Free admission. 756-6954.

Motion Is Lotion -- Movement that soothes, 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Book Lovers' Club -- 10 a.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Artist Demo -- With Stephanie Yates, 11:30 a.m., Terra Studios in Durham. Free. usingart.org.

We're Hooked -- A crafting club, 1 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Gallery Talk -- "Annie Leibovitz at Work," 1 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free with exhibition tickets. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Cocktail Tour -- Thrilling Tales of the Bachman-Wilson House, 5 & 6 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $20. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Open Mic Night -- 5:30-7:30 p.m., Dewey's Cafe, Fort Smith Main Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Global Snacks -- A snack tasting experience from around the world, 6 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. Register at bentonvillelibrary.org.

True Lit -- Distinguished Reader Ladee Hubbard, 7 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

"Zombies Vs. Ghosts: Senior Year Showdown" -- 7 p.m. Oct. 19-20, 2 & 7 p.m. Oct. 21, 2 p.m. Oct. 22, Arts Live Theatre in Fayetteville. $10-$12. artslivetheatre.com.

"The Band's Visit" -- What happens when a traveling band from Egypt lands in a tiny town in Israel, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Friday; 2 & 7:30 p.m. Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday, through Nov. 5, TheatreSquared in Fayetteville. $20-$64. theatre2.org.

__

Friday

Frontier Marshals Training Academy -- 9-11 a.m., U.S. Marshals Museum in Fort Smith. $30; grades K-6. usmmuseum.org.

Wishing Spring Gallery Fall Festival -- 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 20-21, outside Wishing Spring Gallery, 8862 W. McNelly Road in Bella Vista. Free. wishingspringgallery.net.

Ozark Regional Arts & Crafts Festival -- 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Oct. 20, 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Oct. 21, NWA Convention Center, 1420 S. 48th St. in Springdale. Free admission. 756-6954.

"Communion" -- A solo exhibit by artist Carol Dickie, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 20-22, Beaver Lake office of Century 21, 324 Mundell Road, Eureka Springs. Free. caroldickiefineart.com.

Midday Heartfulness Meditation -- Noon, Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Art Trail Tour -- Sculpture & Nature, 1 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Perennials That Pack a Punch -- With the Fianna Hills Garden Club, 1 p.m., Fort Smith Miller Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Exhibition Tour -- "Architecture at Home," 2 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Cocktail & Create -- Drawing with Marlie Allgood, 6 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $20. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Comedy With Andy Woodhull -- 7:30 p.m., Starr Theatre at Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. $21-$31. waltonartscenter.org.

__

Saturday

Fiber Fest -- With exhibits, workshops, demonstrations and more, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 21-22, Ozark Folkways in Winslow. Free. ozarkfolkways.org.

Maker Faire NWA -- 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Super Saturday -- Super Science Steve, 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Curator Talk -- Wounded Knee 1973 with Dave Kennedy, 10 a.m., U.S. Marshals Museum in Fort Smith. Free with museum admission. usmmuseum.org.

Books & Blooms -- With Annie's Garden Blooms, 10 a.m.-noon, Bookish in the Bakery District in Fort Smith. bookishfs.com.

Investigation Station -- 10:30 a.m., 1 p.m. & 3:30 p.m., U.S. Marshals Museum in Fort Smith. Free with museum admission. usmmuseum.org.

Discover the Grounds -- Invasive species, 11 a.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

"Bear State of Mind" -- Presented by Trike Theatre, 11 a.m., 2 p.m. & 6:30 p.m., Thaden School Performing Arts Center in Bentonville. $10-$15. triketheatre.org.

Cemeterrariums -- A craft for teens and adults, 1 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Drop-In Artmaking -- 1-4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Local Author Story Time -- With Songju Ma Daemicke, 2 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. rogersar.libcal.com.

-- Becca Martin-Brown

bmartin@nwaonline.com

Print Headline: FYI: An Entertainment Calendar

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT