GAC game of the week

SOUTHERN ARKANSAS (6-1, 6-1) VS. HARDING (7-0, 7-0)

WHEN 2 p.m.

WHERE Memorial Stadium, El Dorado

DIVISION II RANKINGS Harding is ranked No. 6.

WHY THE INTRIGUE Both of these teams are coming off huge victories a week ago, with Southern Arkansas charging back to beat Henderson State and Harding pulling away in the fourth quarter to take down Ouachita Baptist. The two have to put those emotionally-charged wins behind them and are now focused on this neutral site contest, although the game will be played in El Dorado -- 35 miles away from the Muleriders' campus. Also, a victory will move SAU into a tie for first place in the Great American Conference.

KEY PLAYERS TO WATCH

SOUTHERN ARKANSAS QB O.B. JONES

The senior is always a key figure for opponents to defend against. Jones accounted for three touchdowns in a 35-34 victory over then-No. 18 Henderson State last week. It was his 31-yard touchdown pass to Kamden Perry with 4:24 left in the game that tied the game and led to a go-ahead extra point for the Muleriders. He's averaging more than 270 yards of offense for a team that averages 466.4 yards per game.

HARDING RB BRADEN JAY

The former Cabot Panther has been nothing short of electric for Harding, and it showed in his team's last game. Jay ran 10 times for 131 yards and scored 2 touchdowns, including a lightning quick 54-yard score with 37 seconds remaining to close out an impressive performance for the Bisons. He's got five rushing scores and one receiving score on the season, but he can also return kickoffs. Heck, he's even blocked a punt this season.