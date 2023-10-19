Gentry man arrested in connection with rape of Oklahoma teen





BENTONVILLE -- A Gentry man was being held Thursday in the Benton County Jail on a $75,000 bond after being accused of raping a missing Oklahoma girl.

Darren Rinehart, 22, was arrested Monday in connection with rape. Prosecutors haven't filed a formal charge against him.

Gentry police received a phone call at 9:01 p.m. Monday about a missing juvenile from Stilwell, Okla., according to a probable cause affidavit. She was reported to be at 110 Crowder Ave. in Gentry, according to the affidavit.

Officers met with Rinehart and the girl in front of the home and took the girl back to the Police Department, the affidavit states.

The girl told police Rinehart became intoxicated and forced her onto his bed, according to the affidavit.

The girl was interviewed at the Child and Family Advocacy Center of Western Benton County. She said she was at a friend's house in Stilwell, and someone named Darren Beaver began to message her on Facebook wanting to hang out, according to the affidavit.

The girl said Rinehart came to Stilwell, but he wasn't the person she believed she had been talking to on Facebook, according to the affidavit. He told her Beaver was waiting at Casey's convenience store and he would take her to him, the affidavit states.

She said Rinehart drove her to the home in Gentry, the affidavit states. Rinehart told her Beaver was at the home, but he wasn't there, according to the affidavit.

The girl said Rinehart started giving her alcohol and when she woke up the next day she didn't recall anything that happened, according to the affidavit. She said she felt sick and thought something had happened to her because her pants felt loose, the affidavit states.

Rinehart told police he picked the girl up in Stilwell and she told him she was 19 years old; he denied giving the girl alcohol, but did admit to engaging in a sex act with her, according to the affidavit.

Rinehart's arraignment is set for 8 a.m. Nov. 27 in Benton County Circuit Judge Brad Karren's courtroom.

