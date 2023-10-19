Get to know: ’25 commitment Carter Rutenbar

Arkansas baseball commitment Carter Rutenbar committed to the Hogs over Texas Tech, Oklahoma State, Baylor and Kansas State after visiting for the BYU football game weekend.

Rutenbar, 5-11, 190 pounds, of Midlothian (Texas) Heritage, publicly joined the Razorbacks on Sept. 22, three days after his summer baseball teammate and infielder Cayden Mitchell pledged to Arkansas.

The two have been friends since the age of 12 and were teammates on the Texas-based Stix 2025 Scout summer program.

Rutenbar hit for a .436 average, had a .556 on-base percentage and .603 slugging percentage during summer ball in 2022. He had 34 hits in 78 at-bats, scored 22 runs and had 25 RBI.

He also stole nine bases and was not caught stealing. He had a .328 average, .451 on-base percentage and .466 slugging percentage along with 19 hits and 11 RBI this past summer.

He had two home runs and two doubles, and only struck out twice.

Prep Baseball Report rates Rutenbar the No. 266 overall prospect in the nation in the 2025 class and the No. 27 catcher. He is also the No. 27 prospect in Texas.

Nickname: CRU

Favorite thing about playing baseball: every time I get a chance to hit the baseball really hard

Coach Dave Van Horn is: a great coach and a good fit with my personality/style of play

Funniest baseball moment: when I fell rounding 1st (base) after hitting a double in the PG World Series (it ended up being a ground rule double and Cayden Mitchell did the same thing later).

My favorite baseball player and why: Bryce Harper because he steps into the box with confidence and intent to do damage with every swing

Playlist before a game: Zach Bryan and Tyler Childers country playlist, then closer to game time I usually switch to rap/hip hop playlist

My favorite TV show: Friday Night Lights

If I won the lottery, my 1st purchases would be: Tickets to Dallas Cowboys game (Super Bowl)

My favorite influencer is: I don’t really have a favorite influencer - I just like to watch movies or sports clips

Where would you like to time travel: back to the past or to the future? and why? Back to when Babe Ruth played to see if the competition was really that different

Two things that really irritate me: My dogs barking at all times throughout the day, and when I get too much schoolwork

If you could meet a famous person, who would it be: Michael Jordan

My hidden talent is: I can always win the prizes out of the Crane (Claw) game machines, and I'm a pretty good basketball player in between football and baseball.

Your favorite fast food chain and why: Whataburger or Canes, can't go wrong with Chick-fil-A either

I will never ever eat: Pistachios. I ate them once and ended up in the hospital because I'm allergic to them.

Favorite ice cream: Vanilla. I'm not a huge fan of ice cream. I'd rather have frozen yogurt.

Who is your all-time celebrity crush: Olivia Dunne

What sport is the most boring watch: Golf

Nothing makes me laugh more than: Will Farrell movies or just having a good time with friends

I miss my: Freshman baseball season.

The one foreign country I would like to visit: Mexico

I’m terrified of: spiders/bugs

Love or hate horror movies and why: Love because they're fun to watch

Do you think aliens exist: No

Best advice I’ve received: Just relax and have fun while playing sports.

Role model and why: My dad. He’s taught me everything I need to know.

People would be surprised that I: I’m a pretty good quarterback on one of the best teams in Texas right now.