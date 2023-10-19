Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Subscribe
Today's Paper News Sports Business Features Opinion LEARNS Guide Video Podcasts Newsletters Core Values Obits Games Archive Notices
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Gravette seeks to ease traffic congestion

State, regional and city planners to consider options for major intersection by Ron Wood | Today at 3:14 a.m.
A tractor-trailer passes through the intersection of Arkansas 59 and Arkansas 72 in Gravette Friday Oct. 13, 2023. The city is working with the state highway department on a $3 million project to improve the intersection. The intersection is often clogged by large trucks turning. The increased truck traffic came after the Bella Vista Bypass opened

GRAVETTE -- Opening the Bella Vista Bypass two years ago relieved traffic congestion on U.S.

Print Headline: Gravette seeks to ease traffic congestion

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT