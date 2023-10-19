GRAVETTE -- Opening the Bella Vista Bypass two years ago relieved traffic congestion on U.S.
Gravette seeks to ease traffic congestionState, regional and city planners to consider options for major intersection by Ron Wood | Today at 3:14 a.m.
A tractor-trailer passes through the intersection of Arkansas 59 and Arkansas 72 in Gravette Friday Oct. 13, 2023. The city is working with the state highway department on a $3 million project to improve the intersection. The intersection is often clogged by large trucks turning. The increased truck traffic came after the Bella Vista Bypass opened
Print Headline: Gravette seeks to ease traffic congestion
