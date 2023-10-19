Amy Martin is thanking the neighbors who showed up to successfully urge the city of Bangor, Maine, to let her disabled son C-Jay keep his backyard support chickens, adding that Stella, Salty, Popcorn, Cheeks and Pepper help him make sense of his world.

Mark Finses and another Alaska Wildlife trooper stopped their patrol boat 4 miles from shore long enough to let two distressed deer aboard, then hauled them to land where, after a few slow steps, they trotted away.

Becki Orze, a zoological specialist at SeaWorld Orlando, is calling the birth of three endangered sawfish pups to a 30-year-old mother believed to have been too old to reproduce a “monumental event” and only the second time ever in captivity.

Vallerrie Martinez has racked up five traffic tickets for lowriding but sees a smoother road ahead after Calif. Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a repeal of bans on the modified classic cars with dropped suspension and hydraulic lift.

Rachel Marie Powell, the Pennsylvania mother of eight known as the ax-wielding “pink hat lady” at the Jan. 6 riot, faces almost five years in prison despite her teenage son’s plea that she not have to miss her grandchildren’s birthday parties.

Anna Machado says she’s praying for God to take away her anger and is sorry she started a brawl at the Houston sentencing of the man who killed his ex-girlfriend — Machado’s 16-year-old daughter — as the teenager walked her dog.

Jon McClintock, an Anaheim, Calif., police spokesman, says no arrests have been made in a Fantasyland free-for-all at Disneyland where two adults threw roundhouse punches, one combatant bumped into a baby stroller and two children were caught in the fray.

Jeff Jellison, coroner in Indiana’s Hamilton County, says celebration over linking a bone to an Indianapolis man missing for 30 years turned somber with the realization that it’s one more victim of suspected serial killer Herbert Baumeister who killed himself in 1996.

Harold F. Pryor, Broward state attorney in Florida, says his office knew Leonard Allen Cure as a “smart, funny and kind person” who hoped to study radio broadcast in college and was buying his first home before he was killed by a Georgia lawman during a traffic stop 3 years after being exonerated of the robbery for which he served 16 years.