Legislative panel supports 3% salary bump for State Crime Lab chief medical examiner to $376,722 a year





An Arkansas legislative panel on Wednesday endorsed the Arkansas Department of Public Safety's request to boost the salary of Arkansas State Crime Lab Chief Medical Examiner Theodore Brown by 3% from $365,750 to $376,722 a year for assuming the additional duties of State Crime Lab director.

The Legislative Council's personnel subcommittee recommended the Legislative Council approve the request during the Legislative Council's meeting Friday.

Arkansas Department of Public Safety Col. Mike Hagar on Sept. 22 announced the appointment of Brown to fill the Crime Lab director post that became vacant with the retirement of Kermit Channel in August, effective Monday. A former Crime Lab director, J.R. Howard has served as interim director.

In his two years at the State Crime Lab, Brown led an effort to establish a partnership with the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences to offer a forensic pathology fellowship program, which was announced in July.

In June of 2021, the Legislative Council approved the State Crime Lab's request to offer a $350,000 salary to Brown, whom Channel described as an exceptionally well-qualified candidate. Brown continues to be the state's highest-paid executive branch employee.

On Wednesday, the Legislative Council's personnel subcommittee also advanced the state Department of Commerce's request to offer a salary increase to the state bank and securities commissioner, Susannah Marshall, by 10% -- from $173,918 to $191,310 a year -- retroactive to Aug. 28, due to her additional duties of directing the Arkansas Securities Department.

On Aug. 11, Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced her appointment of Marshall, the state bank commissioner, to also lead the Arkansas Securities Department.

Act 475 of 2023 transferred the administrative functions of the Arkansas Securities Department to the Arkansas State Bank Department and states that the securities commissioner shall either be appointed by the governor and report to the bank commissioner, or that the bank commissioner may act as the securities commissioner, Marshall said in a letter dated Aug. 9 to state Office of Personnel Management Director Kay Barnhill.

In other action, the Legislative Council's personnel subcommittee on Wednesday also recommended the Legislative Council approve requests from state agencies to create more than two dozen new positions in exchange for surrendering other vacant positions.

Rep. Lane Jean, R-Magnolia, asked the Bureau of Legislative Research to "flag" the new positions acted on by the personnel subcommittee Wednesday for lawmakers to take a second look at during the fiscal session, starting in April.

Flagging the new positions means that "we can bring it back up and revisit it during the budget committee when we are in session," said Jean, a co-chairman of the Joint Budget Committee.

"The answer that I didn't get [Wednesday] is what was the total cost before we acted on all of this," he said. "I think it is responsible that we come back and revisit this after we have the numbers on what the total cost is.

"We are trying to shrink government and give more taxes back to the taxpayers of Arkansas, and I just think that this is the responsible way to do it," he said. "I have always not liked when we approved [new] personnel and not known what the final numbers were at the end of the day, and we didn't have those numbers today."

If the new positions "are viable and we need them, I think the budget committee will approve them," Jean said.

Sen. Kim Hammer, R-Benton, said the requests for new positions "could be readdressed" during the Legislative Council meeting, based on the additional information.

But Sen. Linda Chesterfield, D-Little Rock, said "we are not talking about expanding anything that has already been budgeted.

"We are just merely changing things around, so it is not having a deleterious impact on the bottom line," she said.

Barnhill said "we do not provide any additional funding or any additional dollars for any pool positions."

Rep. Les Eaves, R-Searcy, said state Office of Personnel Management officials will provide information to state lawmakers about how much general revenue would be impacted by each new position prior to the Legislative Council's meeting Friday.

Among other things, the personnel subcommittee on Wednesday recommended the council approve the state Department of Corrections' request for the creation of six new positions in exchange for not filling 12 positions. Barnhill said in a letter dated Oct. 18 to the subcommittee the cost of this request is $595,183.

The six new positions include a mental heath administrator post with a salary range of $86,887 to $125,986 a year, continuous improvement administrator and chief procurement officer positions with salary ranges of $77,862 to $112,899 a year, and policy administrator, chief training officer and chief of inspections and investigations posts with salary ranges of $69,776 to $101,175 a year.

Barnill said the Protect Arkansas Act, enacted by the Legislature earlier this year, mandates the secretary of the Department of Corrections examine strategic plans under the department to guarantee compliance with a balanced correctional strategy.

"The agency stated that implementing and fulfilling the strategic plan and vision for the [Department of Corrections] depend heavily on the realignment of staff and responsibilities," she wrote.

Department of Corrections Secretary Joe Profiri said the department will save money under this proposal and he is hoping to reduce the department's costs over time by not having redundancies among the department's divisions.

The personnel subcommittee also endorsed the state Department of Health's request to create eight suicide prevention call center specialist posts with salary ranges of $45,010 to $65,264 a year, and two suicide prevention supervisor posts with salary ranges of $50,222 to $72,821 a year in exchange for surrendering 10 positions.

Barnhill said in a letter dated Wednesday to the subcommittee the 10 requested positions will be designated to the Arkansas Lifeline Call Center, a suicide prevention phone line that operates around the clock providing support for individuals in need. There are currently 10 positions assigned to the program, and only three are filled.

The work performed by the call center operators is demanding and can be emotionally draining, leading to high turnover and difficulty filling positions, she said. The salaries for the new positions will help in resolving recruitment and retention issues, she said. The approval of this request would result in an anticipated cost of about $367,294, she said.

The personnel subcommittee also recommended the council approve the state Department of Commerce's request to create an Insurance Department Pharmacy Benefits Manager Division manager post with a salary range of $69,776 to $101,175 a year in exchange for surrendering an insurance senior examiner post.

McDonald wrote in a letter dated Aug. 22 to Barnhill that as regulation and licensing of pharmacy benefits managers expands and increases with each regular legislative session, "so does the need for a more robust PBM unit to keep up with that higher demand, including a director and staff for that unit."

The personnel subcommittee endorsed the state Department of Agriculture's request to create a general counsel position with a salary range of $96,960 to $140,592 a year.

Department of Agriculture Secretary Wesley Ward said in a letter dated Aug. 24 to Barnhill that the department originally requested a new general counsel position in 2021 as a result of the increased oversight and management of new and expanded responsibilities of the department's legal section due to new programs, industry changes and increased industry demands.

He said these responsibilities increased again recently with the addition of new programs and state and federal grants that bring additional legal oversight and analysis of a broad array on unique legal issues. The position also would provide a career path progression within the legal section and assist with recruiting and retention, he said.

In exchange for the creation of the new position, the department will leave two positions vacant until the next biennium when they will be given up "in a show of good faith and to bring down costs," and will result in a savings of $13,200, Ward said. Approval of this request will result in a cost of about $119,260, he said.





State Sen. Linda Chesterfield, D-Little Rock, listens to a response to one of her questions during the Arkansas Legislative Council’s Uniform Personnel Classification and Compensation Plan Subcommittee meeting near the state Capitol in Little Rock on Wednesday. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Thomas Metthe)





