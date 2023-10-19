Hamas not militants

As I watch the mainstream media's coverage of the attack on Israel, I cringe when they refer to Hamas butchers as "militants."

Our men and women in the armed forces are militants. Hamas is composed entirely of terrorists.

How can responsible journalists confuse these terms? What an insult!

DENNIS LAWLER

Fayetteville

No political backbone

Congressman French Hill, whom I prefer to call Frenchie McTrumpster, has once again proven that he has absolutely no political backbone. On Tuesday he voted for Jim Jordan for speaker of the House. Wouldn't it have been nice if Frenchie had shown just a little bit of courage for the first time since he took office and voted for someone other than Jordan?

After all, Steve Womack, the congressman for Arkansas' 3rd District, did just that by voting for Steve Scalise. In fact, Womack released a statement pointing out that Scalise had defeated Jordan in the Republican conference's initial vote, but that Scalise had been "kneecapped" before he could win over his opponents. Womack went on to say that the treatment of Scalise was the most egregious act against a sitting member of the Republican conference that he had ever witnessed.

For Frenchie, however, political backbone has always taken a back seat to political expediency. After all, he's got to worry about being re-elected, and like most members of Congress, on both sides of the aisle, that is his main objective. So, he voted for Jim Jordan, the man Donald Trump endorsed, to keep all his fellow Trumpsters in the 2nd District happy.

One must believe that, deep down, Frenchie, whose Vanderbilt degree and banking background would be fitting for a Rockefeller Republican, must be miserable being in this party dominated by nutjobs like Lauren Boebert, Matt Gaetz, Paul Gosar, and Marjorie Taylor Greene.

I'd like to be a little sympathetic to Frenchie's plight, but until he shows some political backbone he'll get no sympathy from me.

THOMAS MAY

North Little Rock

Making a difference

Call me simplistic. If only all our members of the U.S. House of Representatives in Washington, D.C., could sit down and absorb Sunday's message from the Rev. Ellen Rowland of the Pulaski Heights United Methodist Church in Little Rock, titled "Even in the Dark."

What a difference it might make!

STEVE BRACKINS

Little Rock